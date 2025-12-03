Today's Jenna Bush Hager stuns in tiny black bikini on her tropical birthday getaway

Jenna Bush Hager, 44, has been feeling "grateful" lately, thanks to her birthday month festivities. The Today host, whose birthday is on November 25, took to Instagram to share a wholesome plethora of photos showcasing what she's been up to in November for "Sagittarius celebrations." In one of the pictures, Jenna was seen donning a black bikini under a transparent crochet beige dress, with illustrated flowers, paired with chunky black sunglasses and gold necklaces. She was all smiles posing next to her friends, while holding a cold drink in her hand during her stay in Florida.

© Instagram Jenna donned a tiny black bikini in her latest picture

She captioned the carousel post: "NOVEMBER: Sagittarius celebrations with creative direction by my loveliest kids, reunion and more celebrating with my dearest in the most magical place (Colony Palm Beach). Stepping into December grateful." The festive post featured more shots of her sitting poolside, a birthday banner, holiday home decor, as well as more celebratory outings with her friends.

© Instagram She celebrated her birthday with her friends multiple times

She also wholesomely shared a picture of "mom's b-day tasting menu," and a shot of her family, including husband Henry Hager, and their children Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, six, as they embraced each other for her birthday dinner at home. Featured on the unique and tasty menu that was created by her kids was "brie my queen," "Jenna and fries," "books and burrata salad," "Texas tacos," and "the cat nap crunch."

Her followers took to the comments to celebrate along with Jenna. One person wrote: "Happy Birthday Jenna! Creative, thoughtful menu. Gorgeous pictures. What a beautiful festive mantel." A second person commented: "That is my dream menu - right down to the dessert!" Another fan added: "Your house is so pretty Jenna. And filled with so much love."

© Instagram Her family made her big day extra special

Jenna proudly revealed on the Today show: "Mila was sort of the creative director. This is her menu." The dinner not only featured delicious food, but entertainment as well. The TV star shared: "They had performances. Poppy actually wrote a song, I think with the help of AI." The party also included purple plates with Jenna's face on them. Jenna humorously commented on the special menu: "I love cheese, but I'll just say this…that at the age of 44, a four-course cheese meal doesn't hit the way it did at 22."

© Instagram Jenna's kids created a menu just for her

The Today show star shared in her Voices at the Table October newsletter, that her children bring magic into her life. She lovingly expressed: "I realized that sometimes I find the most comfort in the beauty and innocence of my children. All I have to do is read their assignments, cuddle with them at night, pay attention to the creative and loving things they say — and then I feel like our world is filled with such profound and sparkly hope." The talk show host continues to find joy in all the little things that matter the most.