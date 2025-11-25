Watch: Today's surprising co-host update revealed on Jenna Bush Hager's 44th birthday

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating her 44th birthday with some big news. The host of Jenna & Friends was surprised during the show which aired on her birthday. She is getting a new co-host!

Well…sort of. After sharing how her kids sweetly celebrated her birthday, Jenna's husband, Henry Chase Hager, sent her a special birthday message, hinting that he would be joining Jenna soon, as seen in the video above.

Henry will be co-hosting with his wife for two shows during the holiday season – on Christmas Day and on New Year's Eve. And while Jenna was excited to receive the news, she admitted: "We have asked him before [to co-host because] we had such a fun time. He said no." Jenna continued: "So this really is a gift."

© Getty Images Jenna and Henry met 21 years ago

Henry may not enjoy co-hosting, but him joining Jenna for the holiday shows won't be the first time he has co-hosted Jenna & Friends. Henry made his co-hosting debut on March 27, two months after Hoda Kotb left the show.

Jenna and her family live in Connecticut

Jenna and Henry met in 2004 when he was working on George W. Bush's reelection campaign. Four years after meeting, the couple got married in a private ceremony at the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas. After five years of marriage, Jenna and Henry welcomed their first child, Mila, 12. They are also parents to Poppy, 10, and Hal, six. On a 2023 episode of Today, Jenna opened up about what it's like to be a mom.