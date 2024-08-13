Jenna Bush Hager's daughter Poppy is her mini-me in adorable birthday post

Jenna Bush Hager shared a rare photo of her daughter Poppy, as her youngest daughter turned nine years old.

The proud mom of three took to Instagram to share rare photos of Poppy, who was the spitting image of the Today host. The now-nine-year-old leaned against her mom in a selfie as part of the carousel post, where they both wore light pink shirts and matching smiles.

© @jennabhager Jenna and her mini-me daughter Poppy

Two other photos showed that Poppy had taken after her mom in other respects, as an avid reader. She sat in bed reading Heidi Hecklebeck while her dad Henry read "All The Colors Of The Dark" by Chris Whitaker.

More photos saw Poppy spending time with her older sister Mila, and her younger brother Hal too, as well as cosying up to her cat.

© @jennabhager Poppy and her father reading

Jenna captioned the photos: "Happiest birthday to my sunshine girl: Poppy Louise! She's hilarious and loving and completely original!"

"Nine years with this beauty: and my world is more fun, more dazzling and definitely filled with more laughter! We love you," she continued.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager receives emotional family cameo to celebrate milestone

Jenna and Henry announced the birth of their second daughter in 2015, explaining that there was a special meaning behind her name.

"We are thrilled to announce the birth of our darling daughter," they said, revealing that "Poppy is named after Jenna's grandfather, George Herbert Walker "Poppy" Bush, a.k.a. Gampy."

© @jennabhager Poppy turned nine in August 2024

They added: "His nickname growing up was Poppy, and we are proud to name her after a man we so adore."

Meanwhile, Poppy's middle name was "in honor of our grandmothers' middle names, Louise and Lewis. Mom and Poppy are healthy and well," the statement finished.

© @jennabhager Poppy and Hal

Poppy is particularly close with her grandfather, former president George W. Bush. When he spoke in one of her classes for a Q&A session, she was "just sitting up by the computer, so proud that her grandpa would Zoom in."

Clearly inheriting her parents' sense of humor, she cheekily invited her classmates for a ride on Air Force One.

© @jennabhager Poppy has a strong connection with her sister Mila

"I had to explain to her that that's not how it works, Jenna said. "She’ll never get to ride on Air Force One unless she becomes the president."

Jenna is also mom to Mila, 11 and Hal, who just turned five years old.

Celebrating his special day on August 2, the Today host posted: "Five years with this beautiful boy! I love you Hal Hager! Today and always!"