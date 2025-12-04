The 1980s bombshells: where are they now?

From film, to music, to modelling, the 1980s saw the rise of many iconic stars who shaped pop culture then, and continue to shape and influence it today. So, where are they now?

Michelle Pfeiffer

© Alamy Stock Photo Michelle Pfeiffer in 1983

Michelle Pfeiffer first hit the big screen with her film debut in The Hollywood Knights (1980), but it was through her breakout role in Scarface (1983), that she became a household name. She took a step back in the 2000s to focus on family, although she has since been back and better than ever, featuring in films such as Hairspray (2007), Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

© Getty Images Michelle Pfeiffer in 2024

Cheryl Tiegs

Cheryl Tiegs in 1978

Cheryl Tiegs is widely regarded as America's first supermodel, who defined the glamour of the 70s and into the 80s. Her iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers, including the iconic pink bikini one made her a household name. Today, Cheryl lives a much quieter and more private life. Occasionally she still steps out, she made a rare red‑carpet appearance at a 2025 charity awards gala, showing she remains a style eye‑catcher even decades after the peak of her fame.

© Getty Images Cheryl Tiegs in 2025

Brooke Shields

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Brooke Shields in 1996

Brooke Shields was just 14 years old when she starred in Blue Lagoon (1980). Over time, she transitioned to television, most notably starring in the sitcom Suddenly Susan in the 1990s, which cemented her status as a familiar face in households around the world. Since then, she’s diversified her career; writing about motherhood and life challenges, and maintained her acting career featuring in shows like Jane the Virgin (2014-2019).

© GC Images Brooke Shields in 2025

Madonna

© Getty Images Madonna in 1991

Madonna rose to international fame in the 1980s with hits such as "Like a Virgin" and "Vogue," quickly establishing herself as a musical icon. She dominated music, fashion, and film throughout the decade. Today, she continues to perform and release music, most recently completing her Celebration Tour in 2024 and working on a new studio album for 2025. Madonna's relevancy has never wavered and she continues to be ever present in pop culture.

© Getty Images Madonna in 2017

Olivia Newton-John

© Photo: Getty Images Olivia Newton-John in 1979

Olivia Newton‑John rose to fame with her role as Sandy in Grease (1978) and her pop music hits like “Physical” that dominated charts, and subsequently she became a beloved figure in music and film throughout the late 20th century. She tragically passed away in 2022 after a battle with breast cancer, although her legacy continues through her iconic performances, ongoing influence, and advocacy work in cancer awareness.

© Photo: Getty Images Olivia Newton-John in 2018

Farrah Fawcett

© Getty Images Farrah Fawcett late 1970s

Farrah Fawcett became a household name with her starring role in Charlie’s Angels (1976–77) and, like Cheryl, had her own iconic red swimsuit poster, she was known for her glamour and charisma. She passed away in 2009 aged just 62 after a long battle with cancer, her influence continues throughout pop culture.

© Getty Images Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith in 2006

Cyndi Lauper​​​​

© Getty Cyndi Lauper in 1983

Cyndi Lauper first gained fame in the early 1980s with hits like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time". She became known for her playful persona and unique approach to music. Today, she continues to perform, release music, and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Her Broadway work on Kinky Boots and ongoing music projects highlight her continued relevancy.