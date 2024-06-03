Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour to 'say goodbye' — her most outrageous and memorable transformations in photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour to 'say goodbye' — her most outrageous and memorable transformations in photos

Ahead of the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, we will get the documentary Let the Canary Sing

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Cyndi Lauper announced on Monday morning that on October 18, more than four decades into the music business, she will kick off her farewell tour, titled Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter and legendary performer will also debut a new documentary coming out tomorrow, June 4, titled Let the Canary Sing, honoring her career and influence on pop music and style.

In honor of the singer's coming final hurrah, we're looking back on her legacy and her ever-evolving style statements, from her crazy hairstyles and tons of accessories, to the bright colors and '80s glam she's rocked over the decades…

1/6

Posed shot of the band Blue Angel featuring Cyndi Lauper i(centre) in New York in 1980© Getty Images

The Blue Angel era

Cyndi first began her career as the lead singer for the band Blue Angel, which released only one self-titled album in 1980. While it was a critical success, it was a commercial flop.

The band disbanded soon after, and the singer resorted to local gigs and waitressing to make ends meet, but soon found new management, a solo recording contract, and immense success with her debut solo album in 1983.

TRENDING: And Just Like That season 3: Sarah Jessica Parker's show-stopping body con dress, Kristin Davis' designer heels and more

2/6

Cyndi Lauper Press Shoot, London 15/06/1983© Getty Images

The magic of the '80s

With the release of She's So Unusual and True Colors, Cyndi was not only a chart and awards stage mainstay, but also a frequent topic of conversation surrounding her style.

Her aesthetic was a combination of David Bowie, Boy George, and the extravagance of the decade, rocking bright red and yellow hair, chunky necklaces and bracelets, and multi-colored skirts, blazers, tights, and more.

3/6

Composer Cyndi Lauper, winner of the award for Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre 'Kinky Boots' poses in the press room at The 67th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2013 in New York City.© Getty Images

A new age, a new look

As her career entered the 21st century, Cyndi's style remained bright and singularly her own, however she was able to find peaks and valleys to fit the times.

She's seen here rocking a bold red updo (with bright red highlights) and an outfit to match, a mixture of chic and kitsch, with her Tony Award win as a composer for the hit musical Kinky Boots.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown's 10 best fashion moments of all time

4/6

Recording artist Cyndi Lauper attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.© Getty Images

True colors

Color has always remained the defining trait of the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer's wardrobe, whether it's at events as high-profile as the Grammys or hitting the streets of NYC.

The star has promised lots more color and extravagant style in her upcoming farewell tour. She told USA Today of the tour: "I'm going to include a piece of everything — (songs from) Blue Angel, “Shine” — and combine art and moving visuals, use a lot of color and design."

5/6

Cyndi Lauper attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Blonde ambition

From time to time, the singer will bring out her natural blonde locks as well, opting for a touch of sophisticated glamor to switch things up.

Of her decision to leave the stage, Cyndi told USA Today: "I just want to thank everybody, say goodbye, celebrate with fans that have been so loyal and sweet and were there for every crazy-ass concert or thing that I did and I'm excited about doing it."

SEE: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunite for special '9 to 5' honor — see how they've changed in the years since

6/6

Cyndi Lauper as Grand Marshall at the 2024 WeHo Pride parade on June 2, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Cyndi to this day

Even at the age of 70, her sense of humor and desire to push the boundaries haven't dulled, as evidenced by her latest appearance pictured here.

Cyndi performed at the 2024 WeHo Pride Parade on June 2, just a day before announcing her farewell tour, rocking her gray hair with a lace bodice, metallic jacket, crocheted jeans, and a crown that instantly screams "goddess of camp."

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more