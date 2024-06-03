Cyndi Lauper announces farewell tour to 'say goodbye' — her most outrageous and memorable transformations in photos

Cyndi Lauper announced on Monday morning that on October 18, more than four decades into the music business, she will kick off her farewell tour, titled Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter and legendary performer will also debut a new documentary coming out tomorrow, June 4, titled Let the Canary Sing, honoring her career and influence on pop music and style.

In honor of the singer's coming final hurrah, we're looking back on her legacy and her ever-evolving style statements, from her crazy hairstyles and tons of accessories, to the bright colors and '80s glam she's rocked over the decades…

1/ 6 © Getty Images The Blue Angel era Cyndi first began her career as the lead singer for the band Blue Angel, which released only one self-titled album in 1980. While it was a critical success, it was a commercial flop. The band disbanded soon after, and the singer resorted to local gigs and waitressing to make ends meet, but soon found new management, a solo recording contract, and immense success with her debut solo album in 1983.

2/ 6 © Getty Images The magic of the '80s With the release of She's So Unusual and True Colors, Cyndi was not only a chart and awards stage mainstay, but also a frequent topic of conversation surrounding her style. Her aesthetic was a combination of David Bowie, Boy George, and the extravagance of the decade, rocking bright red and yellow hair, chunky necklaces and bracelets, and multi-colored skirts, blazers, tights, and more.

3/ 6 © Getty Images A new age, a new look As her career entered the 21st century, Cyndi's style remained bright and singularly her own, however she was able to find peaks and valleys to fit the times. She's seen here rocking a bold red updo (with bright red highlights) and an outfit to match, a mixture of chic and kitsch, with her Tony Award win as a composer for the hit musical Kinky Boots.

4/ 6 © Getty Images True colors Color has always remained the defining trait of the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer's wardrobe, whether it's at events as high-profile as the Grammys or hitting the streets of NYC. The star has promised lots more color and extravagant style in her upcoming farewell tour. She told USA Today of the tour: "I'm going to include a piece of everything — (songs from) Blue Angel, “Shine” — and combine art and moving visuals, use a lot of color and design."

5/ 6 © Getty Images Blonde ambition From time to time, the singer will bring out her natural blonde locks as well, opting for a touch of sophisticated glamor to switch things up. Of her decision to leave the stage, Cyndi told USA Today: "I just want to thank everybody, say goodbye, celebrate with fans that have been so loyal and sweet and were there for every crazy-ass concert or thing that I did and I'm excited about doing it."