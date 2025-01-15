Brooke Shields is shedding more insight into her two-year marriage to former tennis star Andre Agassi.

The 59-year-old – who was married to Andre from 1997 to 1999 – has written a new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old, and recalled some difficult moments that she didn't see coming.

Brooke and Andre never had children together and upon reflection, she admits it would have been a "disaster" if they did.

"I'm glad I never got pregnant with my first husband because it would have been a disaster," she wrote in her new book.

She explained: "When we got divorced, he made that very clear. 'Be thankful we didn’t have children,' he said, 'because I would not have made this easy for you.' Well, thank you for that tidbit, I thought."

Brooke also claims that she was body-shamed by Andre during a deeply personal conversation that left her "spinning".

© Getty Images Brooke and Andre were married for two years

Discussing the body image issues she struggled with during her time in the modeling industry, Brooke penned: "I was very specifically told I was not runway worthy because I wasn't skinny enough.

"Being told you are 'the face,' you begin to believe that's all you are – a face. From the neck up, I was Brooke Shields, but it was like my body existed in a different reality.

© Getty Images Brooke claims she was body-shamed by Andre

"When I would profess my insecurities to my first husband, he would always say, 'I wish you could see yourself the way I see you,'" she continued.

"However, when I said, 'Will you still love me if I'm big and fat?' (I meant once I got pregnant – an unfair question for anybody to ask another person I know!) I could never have expected his response."

Brooke then claims that Andre told her: "I love you too much to let you get big and fat!"

© Getty Images Brooke and Andre no longer keep in touch

She added: "I definitely did not see that coming and must admit I started to spin a bit. But we all know how that relationship turned out."

Brooke has been open about the demise of her marriage to Andre. In her 2014 memoir, 'There Was a Little Girl', she wrote of her shock after he confessed that he had been hiding an addiction to crystal meth from her.

"He explained to me that for the first whole part of our relationship, he had been addicted to crystal meth," she wrote. Brooke added that Andre had no interest in attending couples counseling with her and didn't appear to want her support.

© Getty Images Brooke called her marriage to Andre a 'mistake'

"I was the one who had supported him unconditionally when he told me (after we started dating) that he was basically bald and had been wearing hairpieces most of his adult life. Why would this have been any different? I would have been his biggest advocate and supporter," she added.

Also in the memoir, the Lipstick Jungle star called the couple's marriage "a mistake", and admitted they saw very little of each other following their nuptials.

© Getty Images Brooke and her husband Chris Henchy share two daughters

"It hit me all of a sudden – I knew I had made a mistake. For the next two years, we saw very little of each other. I was working on my show, 'Suddenly Susan,' and he was playing at various tournaments," she explained.

In her recent documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the actress spoke of her ex-husband and the state of their relationship today, admitting: ''I've never reconnected with him."