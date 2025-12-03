'80s sitcom actress, 56, is in the festive mood during rare Hollywood appearance

It may be blue skies and 70-degree weather in Los Angeles, but the holiday season has arrived, and the Hollywood Christmas Parade saw one iconic 1980s comedy star make a festive appearance.

The Wonder Years actress Olivia d'Abo joined Grand Marshal Luke Wilson in the annual parade, kicking off a season of giving for Marine Toys for Tots, a US Marines non-profit that aims to gift new toys to disadvantaged children.

© Getty Images for Hollywood Chris Olivia d'Abo attends the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Emmy-nominated actress Olivia, 56, looked gorgeous in a bold red jumpsuit with a white boucle jacket and gold button detailing that evoked the holiday spirit. The British actress wore her hair loose in styled waves, and she accessorized with a matching red scarf as she perched on the back of a convertible with fellow soap actor James Preston, who stars in The Bay alongside Olivia.

Olivia received her first Daytime Emmy nomination in 2025 for Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series for her role as Fifi Garrett in season nine of the soap opera The Bay, Olivia's first season on the show. The Bay is an American crime-drama series that srreams on Peacock.

© GC Images Olivia d'Abo outside The Hollywood Christmas Parade

"Wow, what a tremendous time season #10 has been!" she shared with fans on social media when season 10 recently wrapped filming in October.

"I also love that we are all able to do dangerous work and make bold choices in such a safe place … that’s the tone that’s been set for us on The BAY and with THE BAY FAMILY. It’s such an incredibly supportive and nurturing environment for an actor and you are all such a blessing to me."

© FilmMagic Olivia was nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Baty

Born in 1969 in London, her mother was English model and actress Maggie London, and her father was Mike d'Abo, the singer of the musical group Manfred Mann. She moved to Los Angeles as a teenager in the 1980s, and that is when she fell in love with acting.

Olivia first found fame as Karen, Kevin Arnold's rebellious hippie sister in the ABC series The Wonder Years, which ran between 1988 and 1993. Olivia appeared in the show's first four seasons, from 1988 to 1991; she also appeared sporadically in the final two seasons.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Pre-teen Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage, center) learns about life and love growing up in suburban America in the late 1960 in The Wonder Years

After her stint in comedy, she guest-starred in the sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation, the drama Party of Five, and had a recurring villain arc in Law & Order: Criminal Intent. In 2005, she appeared alongside Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lan in the Broadway production of The Odd Couple.

During her time on The Wonder Years, Olivia was engaged to singer Julian Lennon, the son of The Beatles' John Lennon. They ended their relationship in 1992 but have remained close.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Olivia and Julian Lennon were engaged but split in 1992

"I've never met anyone who was as much like me as Julian," Olivia once said of their romance. "We have the same background and influences, coming out of the 1960s from our parents."

They have continued to collaborate musically together.

In 1998, Olivia became engaged to actor Thomas Jane after working with him on several projects, including The Velocity of Gary and Jonni Nitro, but they split three years later in 2001. Olivia married music producer Patrick Leonard in 2002, but they divorced after 10 years together.

Olivia is mom to 30-year-old son Oliver.