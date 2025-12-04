Chris Pratt's unexpected 4-word statement on how he met wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt set the record straight about how he met his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, after speculation circulated that her mother, Maria Shriver, played matchmaker. "You know, that's actually not true," shared the actor during an interview with Steve Doocy on Fox & Friends.

"I met my wife in church. I was at a church in Hollywood and I looked over and I saw her – I know you're not supposed to be checking out girls in church, but I'm only human and I just thought. 'Wow, she's really cute,'" he explained.

Chris was actually at the church with his son, 13-year-old Jack Pratt, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. "And so I was there with my son Jack, and I picked him up from the kids' program and Jack and I met Katherine at the same time basically, and the rest is history," he added.

© Instagram Chris with his four children

Blended family

The actor met his ex-wife, Anna, back in 2007 when they starred together in the rom-com Take Me Home Tonight. The pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance, getting engaged the following year, before tying the knot in 2009 with a ceremony in Indonesia. Chris and Anna welcomed their son, Jack, in 2012, before they parted ways in 2017. The former couple cited "irreconcilable differences" for their separation at the time and filed for joint custody of their son.

© Getty Images for Disney Chris clarified how he met his wife

However, the pair continue to amicably co-parent their son. "We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support," Anna told People magazine in 2022.

Chris married Katherine in 2019, and the pair share three children – daughters, Lyla Maria, five, and Eloise Christina, three, and son, Ford Fitzgerald, one. In August, Chris shared an update of the couple's youngest child. Speaking with Craig Melvin on TODAY, Chris said: "Ford, man, he's doing great," adding that Katherine is "doing well" as well, eight months after giving birth."

"He's the happiest baby. He's got these giant, beautiful blue eyes, and he's so special," he further shared. "Everyone says that about their kids, most of them are wrong, I'm not wrong," he then joked, and emphasized: "This kid is very, very special."

© Getty Reports suggested Maria Shriver set up the pair

Chris continued: "He's got a beautiful mama, a very caring and strong-willed father, and he's now one of four of my children, and I'm so blessed."

Back in 2022, just a few months after the birth of their second daughter Eloise, the couple spoke with Us Weekly about the idea of growing their family even more. "I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family," Katherine told the publication. "Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we'll do."

"I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all. Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time."