Katherine Schwarzenegger's daughters take after their mom in new photo with dad Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger's daughters are turning out to be animal lovers just like their mom. The BDA Baby podcast host recently released her third children's book, Kat and Brandy, all about her bond with her childhood horse, Brandy. And in her latest glimpse into life at home with husband Chris Pratt, the doting mom proves how their daughters Lyla, five, and Eloise, three, are already forming their own love for horses.

Over the weekend, Katherine celebrated World Animal Day by taking to Instagram and sharing a round of photos of her with animals, starting off with a throwback of her riding a horse, followed by another one of her holding up a white bunny. She also included more recent photos with her family dog.

© Instagram Katherine shared a sweet photo of Chris with the girls

Among the slew of photos was an extra sweet one featuring Chris — who she married in 2019 and with whom in addition to their daughters she also shares son Ford, born in November of last year, plus the Marvel star is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris — posing by a horse, who Lyla and Eloise are petting.

"Happy #WorldAnimalDay! If you know me, you know my love for animals runs deep. Whether it's horses, dogs, bunnies, or goats, animals have always been a source of comfort, courage, and connection in my life," she wrote in her caption, adding: "That's exactly what inspired my newest children's book KAT AND BRANDY, a story about bravery, friendship, and the powerful bond between a girl and her horse. Swipe through to see some of the animals who've brought joy to my life, and maybe inspired a few characters along the way. Let's keep teaching the next generation to love and care for every creature, big and small."

After the release of her new book, Katherine spoke with People about what storytime in the Pratt-Schwarzenegger household looks like. "As of late, my two girls are getting very into the, I guess, theatrical component of storytime," she shared, revealing: "Even though you wind down at the end of the day, they're putting on their costumes and doing full presentations. She further added how Chris "is very into it as well. He gets into the voices and the theatrics behind it," and gushed over how "really sweet" it is.

© Instagram Lyla and Eloise are five and three

Katherine then recalled how her own bedtime storytime looked like as a child with parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Growing up, story time was always something that we did as a family, and something that I always looked forward to — my mom or my dad reading a story to us as we were getting ready to go to sleep, or even just during the day," she said.

© Instagram Katherine and Chris started dating in 2018 and married in 2019

"I didn't really know how much I would enjoy it," she added of her own turn to lead storytime, before maintaining: "Being able to watch them as they absorb these new stories and these new concepts and characters and drawings. It's definitely a really exciting time for me."

© Instagram The mother-of-three welcomed her third child in November 2024

Giving further insight into what the tradition looks like at her house now, she said: "Both of my girls are now at the age where they're asking people to sit and read stories with them. They read with my mom and with my dad, and my siblings." In addition to Katherine, Maria and Arnold, who were married from 1986 to 2011, are also parents to Christina, 33, Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27.