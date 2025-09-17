Katherine Schwarzenegger's rarely-seen children steal the show in private glimpse of family wedding

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, might just have the cutest kids in the business, if her recent social media post is anything to go by. The duo shares Lyla, five, Eloise, three, and Ford, nine months, and rarely posts their faces on social media for privacy reasons. Katherine took to Instagram to share some never-before-seen snaps of her children at her brother Patrick's wedding to his longtime love, Abby Champion, in early September, with her daughters looking like twins in matching outfits.

"Sweet moments," she captioned the post, which saw Lyla and Eloise holding hands as they looked out at the sunset, sporting matching dresses adorned with a bow print. Their hairstyles were the main highlight, though, with Lyla's brunette locks in a milkmaid braid with gold flower embellishments woven in. Her younger sister had her hair in braids falling into a side pony, with her blonde tresses flowing down her back.

The girls were standing on a green field in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where Patrick and Abby's wedding took place. Fans of the sweet family took to the comment section to exclaim over Lyla and Eloise's intricate hairstyles, with one writing, "OMG...the girls' braids were the cutest!!" while another added, "Those braids," alongside a heart emoji.

"Ok I'm gonna need those golden flowers for MY hair," another one quipped, while a fourth commented, "I'm curious, did Chris do the girl's hair as he knows how to French braid? They look lovely." The Marvel star revealed his secret braiding talent in a 2016 interview with InStyle, sharing that he learned the skill to help out his first wife, Anna Faris.

"My sister taught me how to braid when we were younger. I would braid Anna's hair at night...it was a nice little ritual. But her hair started breaking off at the top of the braid because she was sleeping on it," he explained. "So Anna's mom thought a French braid might distribute the pressure. She taught me when we were in Hawaii shooting Jurassic World."

© Instagram Katherine shared the sweet snap of her daughters and their intricate hairstyles

Elsewhere in Katherine's social media post, she shared a sweet picture with her siblings, Christina, Patrick and Christopher. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver welcomed the foursome during their 25-year marriage, and the former bodybuilder also fathered a son, Joseph Baena, in 1997 with his housekeeper.

© Instagram Katherine attended Patrick's special day along with her siblings

Katherine looked ethereal in a green gown with gold detailing and beige sandals. Her sister stunned in a white dress with floral prints in pink, blue, and green, while Christopher wore a navy button-up shirt and cream trousers. The glowing groom donned a bright blue suit for the occasion, over a white button-up shirt. He said "I do" to Abby on September 6, after dating for almost a decade.

© Getty The duo share three kids: Lyla, Eloise and Ford

They first met in 2015 and went public with their relationship in February 2016. The duo got engaged in December 2023 and waited a year for Patrick to film The White Lotus in Thailand before they could walk down the aisle. Speaking to Vogue after their special day, Abby shared that the wedding went off without a hitch. "I still can't believe it's over – it all flew by like a dream. I'm so excited to start this next chapter with Patrick," she said.