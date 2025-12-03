Chris Pratt's rare photo of all 4 kids has fans saying the same thing

Chris Pratt let everyone know what he is "thankful" for when he shared a rare photo of all four of his children.

The 46-year-old actor proudly showed off his brood on Instagram, posing for a sweet family snap alongside his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and their three kids, Lyla, five, Eloise, three, and son Ford, 13 months, as well as Chris's son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex-wifeAnna Faris.

Chris made sure to maintain his children's privacy by covering their faces with white hearts, but their similarities were evident among the four of them.

Jack, Lyla, Eloise, and even baby Ford share the same dark blonde hair, while the little girls wore matching pink floral dresses and bows in their hair, even coordinating with mom Katherine's pink floral frock.

Jack also appears to be taking after his 6'2 dad and is catching up to his height, nearly reaching Chris's shoulder in the photo.

While fans loved to see the sweet family display, many praised Chris for concealing his children's faces.

© Instagram Chris' fans praised him for concealing his kids' faces

"Big props for covering the faces," one commented alongside an applause emoji. "Such a good dad for covering the kids' faces," a second said.

A third added: "Beautiful family. Glad you coveted your children's faces. Guard and Treasure their privacy."

Following the birth of Chris and Katherine's first child, daughter Lyla, in August 2020, the author explained why she and her husband decided to keep her identity hidden, which they have continued to do with their other children.

© Instagram Chris and Katherine never show their children's faces online

Explaining that she used her own childhood and growing up with famous parents as inspiration, Katherine said on Today in 2021: "I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all.

"So it's a little bit different in that way, just because I feel like we share so much in today's world."

© Instagram Katherine and Chris welcomed Ford last year

She added: "But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.

"We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable.

© Getty Images Katherine took inspiration from her and her siblings' upbringing

"That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids. It's something that's really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids.

"To be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media."

Speaking of her own siblings, she concluded: "All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby too."

© Getty Images Chris shares son Jack with ex-wife, Anna Faris

While Katherine and Chris have welcomed more children into their lives, they have brought Jack along for every step.

Praising him for being a wonderful big brother," Chris previously told Entertainment Tonight: "There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone."