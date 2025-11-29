Chris Pratt reunites with ex-wife Anna Faris for second time in 7 years

Chris Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, made their second public appearance together since finalizing their divorce in 2018. The former couple were seen embracing during a charity event at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor opted for a casual ensemble as he donned a white T-shirt with a pair of blue jeans and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Anna also rocked cozy attire as she sported black sweats and a matching cap.

Chris's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was also in attendance, though she did not appear to interact with Anna during the event.

© BACKGRID Chris Pratt hugged his ex-wife Anna Faris as they dropped off their son to Jack to help feed the homeless on Thanksgiving.

The sighting marks the second time Chris and Anna have publicly reunited in seven years. Back in June, the former couple put on a unified display for their son Jack's sixth-grade graduation in Santa Monica. The pair posed for a sweet family photograph together to celebrate their 12-year-old's milestone day.

© BACKGRID Katherine was also in attendance

Co-parenting

Chris and Anna first met back in 2007 when they starred together in the rom-com Take Me Home Tonight. The pair got engaged the following year before tying the knot in 2009 with a ceremony in Indonesia. The former couple welcomed Jack, 13, in 2012 before they separated in 2017.

Chris and Anna cited "irreconcilable differences" at the time and filed for joint custody of their son. As part of their divorce agreement, the former couple agreed to live within five miles of each other for five years to make sure their co-parenting dynamic was not disruptive for their son.

Anna opened up about the dynamic between the pair during an interview on the Divorce Sucks! podcast with Laura Wasser in 2019. "Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, 'Do we all spend Christmas together?

© Getty Images Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

"Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?'"

"We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support," she told People magazine in 2022.

The actress went on to marry cinematographer Michael Barret in 2021, while Chris tied the knot with Katherine in 2019. Chris and Katherine share three children – daughters, Lyla Maria, five, and Eloise Christina, three and son, Ford Fitzgerald, one.

Chris has previously addressed the age gap between his children. "There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone."

Home life

In an interview with Fox News Digital earlier this month, Katherine addressed the possibility of leaving Hollywood with her family. The Kat and Brandy author revealed in a new interview that she would move "anywhere," but her family, including dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, mom Maria Shriver, and her siblings Patrick, Christopher, and Christina, would need to relocate with her. "I can see myself moving anywhere that my mother, father and my siblings would also move with my husband and I and my children," she shared.

© Getty The couple share three kids

"So wherever that is, we can have a team huddle and all decide collectively where we'd like to go. I'd like to go anywhere where we can just be around a lot of animals, me personally. But I feel like I can get that fix sprinkled in with having my home base be around my family," she added.

She continued: "Because there's nothing that is more important to me than being able to be in close proximity to my parents and to my siblings. And to be able to have that for our children is such a huge blessing and a gift. A gift that I can't get anywhere else."