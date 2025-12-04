Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo announce birth of first child – with unique name

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, the podcast presenters and former Made in Chelsea stars, have announced the birth of their first child together, after revealing that she was pregnant back in June.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 4 December, the pair shared a pair of polaroid-style photographs from the hospital bed, one with the two embracing their newborn son and one with just Sophie, beaming as she held the baby.

In their caption, they revealed the name of their first son, writing: "Ziggy, you have our whole hearts [white heart emoji]."

Ziggy, a name of German origin that loosely translates to 'victorious peace' or 'victorious protector', has seen a significant resurgence in popularity thanks to 'Ziggy Stardust', the musical persona of the late David Bowie.

It also fits perfectly into celebrity baby naming trends, where unique names with callbacks to retro cultural moments have been taking the spotlight.

Fans and friends inundated the pair with warm messages in the comment section to the post, including Stacey Solomon, who wrote: "Congratulations" with a teary-eyed smiling emoji.

Irish pop duo Jedward responded: "I can't believe it! Congratulations, and you got the baby bag [winking emoji]. Good chats the other day, you daddy material and mommy material."

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's love story

The two, who were best friends before becoming a couple, started dating in 2019, with Jamie admitting his feelings for Sophie on an episode of Made in Chelsea.

After rumours of dating, a couple of bumps in the road, including a moment of infidelity from Jamie, they moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic, in summer 2020.

© WireImage Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo at the UK premiere of The Roses on August 28, 2025 in London, England

Speaking to The Times in February 2021, Jamie explained a little bit about the couple's home life, saying: "We moved into our rented west London flat last summer. It has two bedrooms, so when we argue we can move into different rooms.

"There's no outside space but we're near Notting Hill, which has a fun community vibe, lots of cool shops, great cocktails and food."

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's marriage

A year later, in December 2021, the two separately took to Instagram to reveal that the pair would soon be getting married, with Jamie writing: "I couldn't think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you" and Sophie adding: "WE ARE GETTING MARRIED! I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

On March 28, the following year, they launched their now-iconic podcast NearlyWeds, tracking their journey to the ceremony.

Their warmth and dynamic has captured the hearts of the nation, who have fallen in love with their vulnerability and transparency on the podcast.

© WireImage Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo attend The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025 on June 26, 2025

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in May 2022, he explained that he speaks to Sophie about his anxiety, but believes it important not to be a burden.

"I do [talk to her], but also I think it's important to not use your partner as your therapist," he said. "It's so easy to do that. I'm lucky enough to go to a therapist every week.

"I think it's important not to lean so heavily on partners in that area. They can help and you can help them, but if you can, use the NHS or get a therapist."

In April 2023, they held an intimate ceremony in Chelsea Town Hall in South London, before holding a much larger wedding party the following month in Seville.