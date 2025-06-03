Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's 'rotting' new family home to raise first baby

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo delighted their fans when they announced that they are having a baby.

The couple, who rose to fame on E4 reality show Made in Chelsea before going on to become beloved podcasters and radio hosts, made the big reveal on their Instagram with an adorable video of them attending an ultrasound appointment.

Posting the clip with a simple red love-heart emoji, Jamie and Sophie, who married in a stunning Spanish ceremony two years ago, were seen chatting with a midwife and smiling for their camera.

© Dave J Hogan Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have been together since 2019 and married in 2023

In addition to their exciting news, the couple are also overseeing a renovation project after buying their forever home.

Sophie and Jamie have been keeping their fans up to date with the building work on their vlog, The Laings, which is part of the media brand, 'NearlyWeds', which they have since renamed 'NearlyParents'.

Jamie and Sophie have announced they are having a baby! View post on Instagram

Click through the gallery to see snaps of their renovation project, including their "rotting" windows, plus photos of their current London property they'll be waving goodbye to.

© YouTube Renovation hiccups Jamie, 36, and Sophie, 30, bought the large, family-sized property last year and have been working with designers, architects and builders ever since to transform it from the ground up. One recent vlog they shared on their YouTube channel was all about the "rotting" windows they had to contend with. Fortunately, Jamie and Sophie are having the old windows removed and new ones fitted, so the issue will be temporary. Updating his fans and addressing the camera directly, Jamie candidly listed the things that have gone awry during the renovation process, and those who have had extensive building work on a property will surely relate! "Turns out, when you renovate a house, there is always something to do with rotting windows, or there's a leak in the roof, or you've got to remove the shed out of the back or mice chewing through the electrics," before joking: "Or our contractor needs more money!"

© YouTube Out with the old, in with the new Sophie and Jamie film meetings with their designers and contractors as part of their vlog, so their fans feel like they're on the renovation journey with them. The same vlog sees the pair chatting with their interior designer discussing how they're choosing to implement curved arches as a theme throughout their home, giving a soft and modern-chic feel. Excitingly, we also get a glimpse of their new kitchen which the couple say they're "obsessed" with. The vlog shows the unveiling of their stunning new oven – and we cannot wait to see the cooking area in all it's glory when it's finished!

© YouTube Blooming new garden Another recent vlog gave fans a glimpse into their new garden, which is also being landscaped entirely. Jamie and Sophie were aghast at how many plants they would eventually have in their new garden, including roses, elderflower and lavender. The new garden, once it's finished, will also feature a pristine lawn and a stone path leading to a charming sitting area tucked away at the back.

© Instagram Sophie and Jamie's current London apartment While work at their new pad is still ongoing, Jamie and Sophie are still residing at their Chelsea apartment where they have been living for the past few years. The home has been featured on the couple's Instagram frequently and the chic west London property is a sleek space with cream interiors. In front of the stylish sofa is a black marble table and elements of personality have been added around the room with a statement circle mirror and huge gold light fitting.

© Instagram The couple's fun side is showcased when it comes to their choice of quirky art work, which adds another dimension to the apartment's style. In the main living-dining area, they have a large Madonna print, a pop-art style painting inspired by Andy Warhol and a print of the late David Bowie.

