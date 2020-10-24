Jamie Laing admits he and girlfriend Sophie Habboo almost broke up '400 times' The Strictly star and his girlfriend had some tense times in lockdown!

Jamie Laing says he and his girlfriend, Made in Chelsea co-star Sophie Habboo, had a few heated moments during lockdown earlier this year.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio show Access All Areas, the Strictly contestant revealed that spending so much time together meant that the couple argued more than usual, saying that they "nearly broke up about 400 times."

LOOK: Jamie Laing suffers another Strictly injury – and it looks sore!

On one occasion, they even had a row about Tupperware! The star, who joined the cast of the reality show back in 2011, went on to explain: "We nearly broke up over Tupperware. Over Tupperware!

"Stop putting stuff in Tupperware! Eat it. Stop putting it in Tupperware! What are you doing? No, I hate Tupperware! Get it away from me!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Jamie Laing opens up about his hair transplant

On another occasion, the 31-year-old was unimpressed to find that his girlfriend had got some fake tan on the towels.

Jamie recalled: "Why is there brown marks on the towel? She's told me it's definitely fake tan and I'm like, 'Well, why is it on the towel? Why is it on the towel?' 'I don't know, it comes out in the wash.' No it doesn't. It doesn't come out in the wash!"

The star previously went out with Frankie Gaff and Tara Keeney from the London-set reality show and has been dating Sophie since April 2019.

MORE: Strictly's Jamie Laing opens up about surgery

READ: Jamie Laing breaks silence over Strictly Come Dancing return

The couple have been together for over a year

While they might have been in each other's pockets earlier this year, the couple will certainly be enjoying their personal space now.

Due to COVID restrictions, this year's Strictly celebrities are living away from their partners and families in order to form bubbles with their dance partners.

SEE: Remembering the Strictly stars who are no longer with us

On last week's launch show, Jamie was shown meeting his pro, Karen Hauer, for the first time.

This is the reality star and actor's second time on the programme, after he suffered a foot injury following last year's launch and had to be replaced by Kelvin Fletcher, who went on to win the series with Oti Mabuse.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.