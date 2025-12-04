Michael Caine, 92, uses wheelchair to accept award in rare public appearance as wife and daughters support star

Legendary British actor Michael Caine was greeted with a standing ovation on Thursday night at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival as he received the honoree award, which celebrated his indelible mark on cinema after seven decades in the industry.

The 92-year-old beamed with pride as he accepted the award while seated in a wheelchair, a change from the usual cane he uses for support. He was surrounded by his three grandchildren, Taylor, Miles and Allegra, as he made an emotional speech thanking his family and friends.

© Getty Images for The Red Sea Int Michael accepted the award as his grandchildren stood behind him

Michael's close pal, Vin Diesel, presented The Dark Knight actor with his prize, declaring him to be "one of the best actors who's ever lived", as per Variety. Vin won the Special Recognition Award at the festival a year prior.

"I'm here to get an award, which doesn't surprise me. I won two Oscars," the veteran actor joked, as his grandchildren stood behind him on the stage.

Learn more about Michael's illustrious career below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sir Michael Caine honoured with lifetime achievement gong at BIFAs

"I have a fabulous family that I adore beyond belief. I've had a fairly fabulous movie family, some who've let me down, and I love them beyond belief, including the failures. I kept going until I was 90, which is two years ago. I'm not going to do anything else, I've had all the luck I can get."

"And one of the luckiest things is tonight," he continued. "I'm just so happy to be here. I've seen it on television but never won anything here, so I'm happy. I want to thank you for the surprise, because in show business you don't get many surprises, you get a couple of shocks, and that's about it."

© Getty Imagesfor the Red Sea Inte His wife and daughters also came to support him

Also by Michael's side on the carpet was his wife of 52 years, Shakira Caine, and his daughters, Dominique and Natasha. He shares Natasha, 52, with Shakira, and welcomed Dominique, 69, with his first wife, Patricia Haines. They sat in the audience and watched as their father received the honoree award.

Michael retired from acting in 2023, with The Great Escaper being his final film. However, reports are swirling that the father of two may return for the sequel to 2015's The Last Witch Hunter, which he starred in alongside his friend Vin.

© Getty Images Michael's close friend, Vin Diesel, wheeled him on the red carpet

Michael has been a Hollywood staple since his rise to fame in the '60s. His most famous films include 1975's The Man Who Would Be King, 1986's Hannah and Her Sisters, 1971's Get Carter, 1966's Alfie and 1988's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

The nonagenarian underwent spinal surgery in 2022 to treat his spinal stenosis, a condition that causes the spinal canal to narrow. "I haven't worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs, so I can't walk very well," he said on the Kermode and Mayo's Film Review podcast in 2021.

© Getty Images Michael retired in 2023 after more than 70 years in the industry

He confirmed his retirement from acting on BBC's Today in 2023, following the release of The Great Escaper. "I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well, I am now," he declared. "I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews…What am I going to do that will beat this?"

"The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85. They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90; you're going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this."