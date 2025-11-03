Mark Wahlberg's teen daughter shares hospital photo as fans and family send well wishes

Mark Wahlberg's youngest daughter, Grace, revealed on Sunday that she had severely injured herself and required a hospital visit, with the medical team putting her arm in a sling to protect her collarbone. The 15-year-old shared an Instagram snap from her hospital bed, her blonde hair worn back in a loose ponytail and a grimace on her face. Her left arm was in a sling, a common method used to keep the collarbone stable after a break. "No pressure we will be back," she wrote in the caption, adding several photos of herself on horseback.

Family and fans alike rushed to the comment section to share their well wishes, with Mark adding the prayer hands and crying face emojis, while a supporter added, "Collarbone!? That's right of passage for riders…welcome to the club! Get well soon kiddo!!" Another fan chimed in, "Collarbones hurt hard but heal fast," while a fourth said, "Oh no! Prayers and love your way!"

Grace, Mark's youngest child with his wife, Rhea Durham, is an avid equestrian and often travels across the country to compete in show jumping events. Mark opened up about Grace's love of the sport and intense dedication to People. "She works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She's got to train," he explained.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it,'" he continued. "And she's doing the work." Mark also shares Ella, 22, Michael, 19, and Brendan, 17, with Rhea.

"I called [Grace] this morning at like 10 o'clock," the actor said. "I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse. So she's got my work ethic for sure. She does not mess around. If you've even [thought] about getting her there late or missing something, it's a big problem."

© Instagram Grace shared a snap from her hospital bed on Sunday

He previously shared insight into Grace's horse riding passion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that the teen spent her waking hours in the barn. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing," he said.

© Instagram She is an avid equestrian and competes in show jumping events

"She loves it…and she takes so much pride in the little stuff. She's at the barn every day, shoveling poop…she's up before me." The family moved to Las Vegas in 2022 to allow the children space to learn and grow away out of the public eye.

© Getty Mark shares his four kids with wife, Rhea Durham

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams – whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer – this made a lot more sense for us," he said on The Talk. "[Rhea and I] came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here."