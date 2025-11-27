Fantastic Four star and wife Bianca Wallace welcome first child together

Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd and his actress and producer wife, Bianca Wallace, welcomed their bundle of joy into the world, and announced the happy news in a sweet social media post featuring several hospital snaps.

"November was a biggie," the couple began in the caption. "Name: Mila Mae Gruffudd. Birth date: 2 November 2025. Due date: 2 December 2025. Bubba Bear and Rocky: Absolutely smitten. Daddy & Mommy: Completely and totally in love with our tiny little angel. Extremely grateful this Thanksgiving."

© Instagram Ioan and Bianca welcomed their baby girl on November 2

Included in the post were photos of Ioan and Bianca sharing a kiss while she lay in a hospital bed, pictures of flowers that were sent to her bedside, and several new items for the baby, including a dummy and a onesie.

Fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both. Blessings," while another added: "You are such a strong momma. Sending love!"



"What a lucky little girl to be born to two such wonderful humans. Sending you all so much love," said another, while a fourth chimed in: "Welcome little girl!"

While little Mila is Bianca's first baby, Ioan is already a parent to daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Alice Evans.

© Instagram They named their daughter Mila Mae

The duo have been embroiled in a bitter legal battle ever since filing for divorce in March 2021. They first met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and quickly fell in love, before marrying in 2007.

Ioan was granted a restraining order against Alice in 2022, and the mom of two petitioned the court to ask her former husband to increase child and spousal support payments in July 2025, claiming she had been evicted from her LA home due to low funds.

© Pascal Le Segretain Ioan announced his split from Alice in 2021

Ioan, 51, met Bianca, 33, in Australia in 2021 while filming the TV series Harrow. They went public with their romance in the same year, and the Welsh star popped the question in January 2024. The lovebirds married in April 2025 and announced her pregnancy on social media in June.

Bianca has been open about her health struggles in the past, particularly her battle with Multiple Sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that disrupts the signals between the brain and the body. Symptoms include vision loss, numbness, pain, fatigue, difficulty walking and poor coordination.

© Instagram The pair met in 2021 and got engaged three years later

The brunette beauty shared that she was diagnosed at just 25, and has leaned on Ioan's support to help her through. "Look, it's not an easy illness," she told the Daily Mail in 2022. "I'm more proud of the partners. I feel more sorry to the partners of people with MS because for us, you have to face it, you genuinely don't know what it's going to be like."

"But when you've got an amazing support system, everything's different, everything changes," she continued. "I feel very lucky to be with someone so supportive. It's amazing, I haven't had this before. To have someone who is understanding is incredible."

© Photo: Instagram Bianca revealed she was diagnosed with MS in 2018

She previously told her followers in a social media video about the debilitating symptoms she often experiences as a result of her MS. "I deal with a lot of drama because of the diagnosis. I go blind in my left eye, I have botox to lift it up," she explained.

"My entire right side has nerve damage. This is my tremor. When I'm stressed, I lose my walk. So, I had to learn how to control my emotions."