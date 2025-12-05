Denise Austin, 68, recreates iconic photo as fans all say the same thing

Fitness icon Denise Austin proved that she has barely aged a day since her rise to fame in the '80s, when she shared a throwback snap from one of her famous workout videos. The 68-year-old took to Instagram to show a side by side comparison of herself doing a workout on the beach in 1994 compared to 2025, while sporting the same outfit.

Denise wore a purple sports bra and tight, neon green shorts in the photo, along with white sneakers and her hair pulled back into a ponytail. She was seated on her purple yoga mat on the sand, and in the middle of a workout move in the shot.

© Instagram Denise shared a stunning side-by-side photo of her ageless appearance

The blonde beauty looked exactly the same as her '90s counterpart, and shared in the caption how grateful she was to have enjoyed such a long career in the industry. "THEN and NOW!!! 31 years ago!!! Wow!! This was me filming my Denise Austin's Daily Workout TV Show and NOW…with the same outfit on!!!!!" she wrote.

"I cannot believe how fast time is flying!!! It would be great to hear from you if you did my TV show workouts back in the day? I absolutely LOVED doing my TV show (that was on every weekday morning for 24 years), and I feel SO grateful to be able to continue to lead workouts for you guys still today!!!"

"I truly feel so blessed to do what I love…to help people get fit, and healthy and FEEL better!!! Love you all!! Xoxo," she concluded. Her fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her ageless appearance, with one writing: "You look absolutely gorgeous then and you are still absolutely gorgeous now," while another added: "Without the years on the pictures – I wouldn't know which one was now and which one was then."

"Wait a minute!! Those pictures were taken the same day! You look amazing," another chimed in, while a fourth declared: "And don't even look one day older!!!"

© WireImage Denise has been a fitness guru since the '80s

Denise began her career with fitness guru Jack LaLanne in 1981, and created countless upbeat, fun aerobics videos and DVDs to help people get moving.

She was also the Today show's resident fitness expert from 1984 to 1988, and went on to sell more than 24 million copies of her videos. The mother of two authored 12 fitness books and even served as a member of the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports during George W. Bush's presidency.

© NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge She worked on the Today show in the '80s

Denise let fans in on her beauty secret in an October Instagram post, which saw a similar side-by-side comparison with the TV personality dressed in the same blue leotard 30 years apart.

"Flashback Friday!!! Then and Now!! LONGEVITY BABY!! It's so much fun to re-live these incredible memories!!!" she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Denise shared another throwback on social media

"I wore this leotard over 30 years ago while filming my TV show, and WOW I am so HAPPY I saved it!!!! I feel just as great in it now as I did back then!! That's why I believe so much in daily movement!! Exercising regularly, even if it's just going on a walk, can work wonders for your health!!! You deserve to always feel your best…Because YOU are worth it!!! Love you all, Denise. Xoxo."

Denise also shares frequent family updates featuring her daughters, Kelly and Katie, and her husband, Jeff Austin, a sports attorney and brother of tennis star Tracy Austin.