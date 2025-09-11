Sydney Sweeney's major transformation leaves fans saying the same thing

Sydney Sweeney looked worlds away from her usual blonde bombshell appearance in the new trailer for Christy, the boxing biopic that is already garnering Oscar buzz for the 27-year-old. In the film, she plays Christy Martin, the legendary boxer who had 49 wins throughout her storied career, including 31 by knockout. The icon was also the first female boxer to be voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020, and the flick will explore her rise from a small-town fighter to a game-changer in the boxing world.

Sydney shared the trailer on Instagram on Thursday, showcasing her major transformation for the role which saw her rock a brunette mullet and a muscular figure. She put on 30 lbs to play Christy, a feat which took months of constant workouts and high-protein meals as she told Deadline. "I absolutely loved it. I truly felt Christy's power as I transformed," she shared.

"And I really enjoyed being able to train and work with incredible boxing coaches, weight trainers, and nutritionists that helped me get to the place that I was for Christy. But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman. I felt even stronger. It was truly inspiring." The Euphoria star shared insight into her meal plan while bulking up for the role with Variety.

"I had a nutritionist work with me as well as a weight trainer and a boxing trainer," she explained. "We upped my calorie intake, and I started taking a lot of protein shakes and supplements and eating everything. I ate a lot of Smuckers, a lot of PB and J sandwiches, milkshakes, kind of just constantly always eating because we were so active."

She added: "I was constantly burning it all off at the same time. So keeping it all up was quite a challenge." The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and both fans and critics are already buzzing about the sports biopic. "I'm so proud of you my girl, you deserve all the recognition in the world," wrote on fan in her Instagram comment section, while another added, "This is your Oscar!!"

Another chimed in, "All the hard work and dedication you put towards this film is everything we admire about you, and it shines through so beautifully," while a fourth added, "Can't wait to see u [sic] in this role." Also joining her in the film is Ben Foster, who plays Christy's trainer-turned-husband Jim Martin, as well as Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian and Ethan Embry.

© The Ring Magazine via Getty Images Sydney plays legendary boxer Christy Martin

The film's official synopsis reads: "Christy Martin never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia – until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim."

© @sydneysweeney The actress put on 30 lbs for the role

"But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it – confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death," it continued. "Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin's story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one's life." It will be released in theaters on November 7.