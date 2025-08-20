Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tracee Ellis Ross poses topless in head-turning new photos
Tracee Ellis Ross poses topless in head-turning new photos

Tracee Ellis Ross poses topless in head-turning new photos

The Golden Globe winner has maintained her toned figure by switching up her workout methods and eating smaller meals more often

tracee ellis ross red carpet© Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
4 minutes ago
Tracee Ellis Ross stunned fans on Tuesday when she showcased her enviable body while unveiling her new venture into the world of skincare.

The 52-year-old was glowing as she starred in the ad campaign for her new skincare line, Pattern Body, six years after launching Pattern Beauty, which consists of luxurious haircare products.

Tracee's topless moment

Tracee ellis ross pattern body campaign© Pattern Body
Tracee showcased her lithe figure in the new campaign

Tracee turned heads in the campaign as she posed topless with her new products, sticking to the burnt orange theme in a pair of bright bikini bottoms.

She faced away from the camera with her head turned to the side, while reclining on a circular mount.

Other photos in the campaign saw Tracee stripping down alongside other models, with grins on their faces and their natural beauty on display.

Her new line includes a Dry Exfoliating Scrub, Moisturizing Body Wash, Nourishing Body Oil, Hydrating Body Lotion and Moisture Rich Body Cream, according to the black-ish actress.

tracee ellis ross and model pattern body campaign© Pattern Body
The actress unveiled her new skincare line

Tracee's friends and fans took to the comment section of her Instagram post to share their joy over her major career move, with Scandal actress Kerry Washington writing, "YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS. So exciting," while Alias actress Jennifer Garner added, "Huge congratulations!!!! Yay, @traceeellisross!!!"

Another fan chimed in, "I love everything about this!!" while a fourth declared, "This is actually a really beautiful artistic advertisement."

A new era

Tracee Ellis Ross in grey outfit© Shutterstock
Tracee explained that she wanted people to feel like themselves again

Speaking of her decision to expand the Pattern Beauty range, Diana Ross' daughter shared that she wanted people to feel like themselves again.

"Each of these products is anchored in my personal routine," she said in a statement. "When using these formulas, I want people to feel hydrated, radiant, and glowy. But mostly I want people to feel like themselves. I want you to be able to use these products and remember who you are."

"There is an inner radiance and the self-love that is embodied in caring for ourselves," she added. "And for me, that extends beyond just hair. People talk about the skin-ification of hair – I'm talking about the hair-ification of skin."

Bikini body

tracee ellis ross bikini mirror selfie© Instagram
The A-lister maintains her figure by working out consistently

Tracee is no stranger to risqué bikini photos, often showcasing her lithe figure in stunning vacation snaps.

As for how she maintains it, the A-lister revealed that she is a huge fan of the Gyrotonic Method of working out, which utilizes special equipment to increase range of motion and improve strength.

She also loves to use equipment like weights, kettlebells and ropes, and works out in a hot room to burn more calories.

tracee ellis ross working out© Instagram
Tracee eats several small meals in a day

As for her diet, Tracee prefers to eat smaller meals more often. "I have nothing against three meals, but I usually do a couple extras," she told Bon Appétit.

"I do an earlier lunch with hard-boiled eggs and quinoa. Maybe I'll also sauté some vegetables to go with that, or do a Happy Egg Sandwich from the farmers' market. Basically, it's the time when I want a nice scramble on toast with butter."

She continued: "Early dinner, around 6 p.m., is when I do salads with protein, such as sliced turkey, chicken, or crushed Brazil nuts if I'm tired of meat. Then I'll broil something – salmon, steak, chicken, maybe some vegetables. And I'll usually snack on something in front of the TV."

