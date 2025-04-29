Christie Brinkley, 71, showcases supermodel figure in pink mini-shorts

Christie Brinkley proved that she is still the ultimate supermodel decades after her runway debut, ahead of an appearance on The View for her book tour.

The 71-year-old stole the show in an incredible all-pink outfit on Monday as she headed into the studio to promote her memoir, Uptown Girl.

Pretty in pink

© GC Images Christie looked showstopping in the all-pink outfit

She donned a pink button-down blouse tucked into a pair of pink mini shorts, with a pink blazer worn over the top.

Christie was the picture of elegance with a pearl necklace, black pointed heels, and a black handbag, and wore her iconic blonde locks out in soft waves to complete the look.

She showcased her supermodel legs in the outfit, proving that age is just a number with the right focus on health and wellbeing.

An ageless visage

© GC Images The supermodel shared that she avoided cosmetic procedures when possible

Speaking to People in April, the mother of three revealed that she was embracing her fine lines and wrinkles and focusing on her overall health, rather than on her physical appearance. "I mainly do lasers," she told the publication. "I don't try to get rid of every wrinkle."

"I've dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city," she continued. "I don't want to look 'done' or anything. I just did [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It's mainly about health for me now."

She added that while the fashion and beauty industry had come leaps and bounds since her days in the limelight, there was still a long way to go when it came to ageism.

© GC Images Christie shared that ageism was still rife in the fashion and beauty industry

"Age is the last frontier. You see older women on runways and in magazines but it's still not enough," she declared.

The blonde bombshell avoids cosmetic treatments when she can, as she revealed on The Tamron Hall Show. "I don't Botox," she said. "I like the movement. I like to be able to have expression and move my face. I only did Botox once and had a bad experience with it and I never did it again."

"I'm aging at my own pace," she added. "And I love that today, we can choose how we want to age."

Christie's top tips

© Instagram She maintains her incredible figure by keeping her body constantly moving

Always a fan of working out, Christie keeps it moving with bike rides, spin classes, floor exercises, and yoga.

"Don't stop moving because you'll rust," she told The Cut in 2018. "You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that I feel great. If you start to hold still, they'll start acting up."

As for her diet, Christie maintains her svelte figure by reframing her relationship with food.

© Christie Brinkley She avoids dieting and has been a vegetarian for decades

"We have to stop thinking of healthy eating as a 'diet,' which I call deny-eating. It's like you are denying something you should be having," she told New Idea.

"Instead, you need to have a paradigm shift and be like, 'I have the opportunity to gift myself.'" However, a glass of Prosecco never goes astray for her as an "exclamation point on the end of a good day."

Christie's memoir is set for an April 29 release.

To see more of Christie's glowing visage, watch below...