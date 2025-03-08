Jamie Redknapp reveals father Harry's three-word response to his decision to have another baby

Jamie Redknapp has shared his father Harry's reaction to his decision to have another son back in 2021, at the age of 49, with his wife Frida.

Speaking to The Times, the former footballer revealed that his father's response to the announcement was abrupt.

"Are you sure? People will think you're a grandad," the I'm A Celebrity winner told his son.

On the challenge of having another child after a long time, Jamie told the publication: "Even with six children between us, we'd forgotten so much. But he's so much fun."

The football pundit also spoke about the experience of bringing a newborn into a large blended family.

Jamie and Frida live with their blended family of seven children

He said: "It's never easy when you're blending the family and all of a sudden another one comes in. You've got to be very aware of everyone's feelings, but the kids love Rapha. I describe him as the glue that brings us all together."

Jamie continued: "I mean, it's never going to be perfect: you've got lots of personalities all mixed together. But everyone gets on. Whether you've got a family that's blended or not, there are still arguments."

The 51-year-old concluded: "There's always competition, but as long as it's healthy, that's fine. And for Frida and me to have our own child was just lovely. Family is everything to us."

Jamie and Frida live in a blended family with their seven children. Jamie shares two sons, Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp. Meanwhile, Frida shares Michael, 17, Amanda, and two younger sons with her ex-partner, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. The couple have one child together: three-year-old Raphael.

Jamie's mini-me son

In January, the couple escaped to the Maldives with Raphael, and Frida shared a fabulous video of the family on the beach. In it the three-year-old was the spitting image of his father.

Captioning the post, Frida wrote: "Soneva Fushi, a magical place. We loved every second of it @soneva."

In the video, Raphael could be seen swimming on a hammock on the beach, as well as flying down a water slide in his dad's arms. Another moment saw the adorable toddler give his mum a kiss while they sat on the beach.

Fans and friends of the family flooded the comments section with messages.

"Ah, well deserved, lovely family! Xx," one follower wrote. A second penned: "We love this!! Fabulous reel." Meanwhile, a third replied, writing: "Wow, lucky you guys! X."