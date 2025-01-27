Sunkissed Frida Redknapp looks flawless in vibrant bikini during 'magical' family holiday

Frida Redknapp looked flawless rocking a vibrant cerulean blue bikini at the weekend as she holidayed in the Maldives with her family.

In a reel shared to Instagram, the Swedish model included a glamorous clip of herself padding across a stretch of golden sand dressed in a stylish two-piece consisting of a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms and a matching top complete with a ring detail.

Frida, 39, wore her flowing caramel tresses down loose and opted to go barefoot as she dipped her toes into the turquoise sea.

Amongst the sun-drenched clips, Jamie's wife also included an adorable video of their little boy, Raphael, excitedly running across a wooden pontoon. The tot, three, looked so grown-up dressed in a pair of dark shorts and a white T-shirt.

Elsewhere, the mother-of-five shared the sweetest snippet of Raphael tucking into a bowl of sorbet alongside his dad, Jamie.

Captioning her family update, Frida wrote: "Soneva Fushi [island emoji]. A magical place. We loved every second of it."

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. One penned: "Wow that looks like absolute paradise," while a second noted: "He's just the cutest wee lad," and a third chimed in: "Beautiful, thank you for sharing."

Lovebirds Jamie and Frida welcomed their son Raphael in November 2021, just a month after tying the knot.

When the pair announced the birth of their baby son, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

They also have six other children between them from their previous marriages, making them a blended family of nine.

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie, 51, is a proud father to sons Charley, 20, and Beau, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Frida, meanwhile, is a doting mum to three sons and a daughter from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon, Jonathan Lourie.

While the couple tend to keep their blended brood out of the spotlight, Jamie has previously opened up about co-parenting alongside Louise. During an appearance on the Headliners podcast, he admitted: "It's never easy but you have to make sure the kids come first and foremost and you make sure that you're there to support them as much as possible."