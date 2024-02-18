Frida Redknapp melts hearts with new family photos from luxe getaway

Frida Redknapp has shared a glimpse inside her latest family getaway alongside her husband Jamie Redknapp and their adorable son, Raphael.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the mother-of-five uploaded a carousel of envy-inducing images offering fans a sneak peek inside her latest trip to the Maldives.

© Instagram Frida welcomed her youngest Raphael in 2021

Amongst the idyllic pictures, Frida, 39, uploaded a heartwarming snap of Raphael at the beach clutching what appeared to be a bucket and spade. Elsewhere, the Swedish model shared a charming family photo taken on a sandy beach studded with towering palm trees.

Balancing her little boy on her hip, Frida looked radiant in the snap wearing a mini dress dotted with sunny, orange flowers and green sprigs. She wore her flowing blonde locks down loose and completed her outfit with a pair of tan leather sandals and a pair of gold bangles.

© Instagram Raphael is his father Jamie's mini-me

Jamie, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self, wearing a pair of black linen trousers and a matching black polo top. He accessorised with a swanky black leather watch and wore a pair of comfy white trainers.

Their adorable son, whom they welcomed in November 2021, nonetheless stole the show wearing a pair of teeny camel-hued trousers and a smart navy T-shirt.

Sharing a glimpse inside their trip, Frida also included a hilarious image of Jamie lying down at the beach, covered in mounds of sand alongside his mini-me son Raphael who could be seen skipping across his father's legs.

© Instagram Jamie and Frida whisked their son away on a family holiday

"Memories," Frida wrote in her caption, followed by a string of beach-themed emojis. Her post quickly garnered thousands of 'likes', and prompted her husband Jamie to leave a reply, writing: "Best time" followed by a heart emoji.

Frida and her TV presenter husband welcomed their son in November 2021, just a month after tying the knot. When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of their baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

© Instagram Frida and Jamie wed in 2021

They also have six other children between them from their previous marriages, making them a blended family of nine.

Jamie is a doting dad to sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

© Instagram Jamie shares sons Charley and Beau with his ex Louise

Frida, meanwhile, is a proud mum to four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Together they share three boys and a girl. While Frida tends to keep her eldest children away from the spotlight, she occasionally shares glimpses of herself bonding with her teenage daughter. The duo appear to be fellow fitness enthusiasts and have previously enjoyed mother-daughter boxing workouts. So sweet!