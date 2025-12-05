'Enraged' Amanda Owen, 51, takes defiant stand against 'pretend farmer' accusations

Amanda Owen, frequently known as the 'Yorkshire Shepherdess', has become famous for her consistently candid insights into life on her farm with her ex-husband, Clive Owen, and their nine children.

Through television series such as Our Yorkshire Farm and Our Farm Next Door, and her many books, she has used her platform over the past fifteen years to spotlight what life as a farmer in the United Kingdom is really like.

Most importantly, the 51-year-old is not afraid to shut down sceptics of her content, and frequently takes a stand against naysayers, while teaching her children to do the same in the meantime.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, 5 December, she shared a carousel of photos opening with screenshots of two comments, accusing her of "messing around" and being a "pretend farmer".

In her caption, she admitted to not being "perfect", but doubled down on not being "fake", calling herself a "real person, flaws and all."

Amanda continued: "So, here's just a few images from the last few weeks. Hopefully a few folk may feel inspired, take courage to be their own unique selves and refuse to be held back

"The majority of people will just look at the images and scroll on, rightfully busy with their own lives. A very small number of people will be enraged. Enjoy. Not sorry."

Amanda's also shared new photos of her children

In the carousel, depicting the family's life in all its forms, from the daily farmwork to the more quiet moments, and one especially touching picture showed the doting mother-of-nine with two of her daughters, one of whom was wearing the cutest tiara.

In another, she posed alongside two of her sons in a large vehicle, seemingly in between moments of hard work.

© Instagram Amanda and ex-husband Clive with four of their children as they continue to work on Anty John's, a derelict farmhouse on their farm they're transforming completely

If there's one thing we can expect from the Yorkshire Shepherdess, it's that she's bound to make sure that the whole family gets stuck in!

Fans inundated her with support

In the comment section, fans and followers of the 51-year-old showered her with support and praise, expressing their appreciation for what Amanda does with her platform.

One wrote: "Farmers like you and your wonderful family are the backbone of our country and we are all so very grateful to you all."

Meanwhile, a second penned: "They walk among us, Amanda! Success breeds hatred for whatever pathetic reasons they are deluded by. Keep doing great things and loving your life and family."