Amanda Owen supported after 'feisty and determined' post about 'problems every day' at farm with ex Clive
The Yorkshire Shepherdess has garnered a lot of praise

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Amanda Owen proves she's made for farm life as she overcomes a problem at Ravenseat Farm, where she works alongside ex Clive. 

On Saturday, the Yorkshire Shepherdess took to Instagram to share a candid video with her followers. 

Amanda showed her fans that she took her own Lypsyl and used it for a sheep who was struggling to get her lamb to latch and feed. "And yes, I'll probably still use it again after," revealed Amanda. 

She then cut to feeding the lamb with a bottle, after she expressed the milk from the lamb. "We've sorted it," Amanda concluded the video. 

Amanda Owen takes a selfie with her dog© Instagram
Amanda often shares updates from life at Ravenseat Farm

"So whilst I’m on a roll, feeling feisty and determined I want to stand up for those of us that have to tackle practical problems every day. I will carry on illustrating the various predicaments that we deal with here on the farm and the lengths that we go to in order to remedy. There are some crackers! It isn’t all just gazing to the hills and beyond. #shepherdess #farm #countryside #outdoors."

Fans loved the dose of reality from the farm and praised Amanda's quick thinking. "Innovation and compromise, you certainly think on your feet (or knees) It’s how you and your animals survive up there. Well done, Amanda, for showing us how it’s done," penned one follower, and: "You go girl, Lipsyl is a great idea. Always thinking on your feet," added another. 

Keeping it real is something Amanda prides herself on, and just the other day she shared a post thanking her children but admitting that they also "argue, bicker, fight, swear and skive". 

Amanda Owen with four of her children and ex-husband Clive posing for a selfie outside farmhouse© Instagram
Amanda and Clive with four of their children as they continue to work on Anty John's, a derelict farmhouse on their farm they're transforming completely

The family has recently moved into their new home, Anty's Johns, after years of extensive renovations that have been showcased on their show, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids.

 

Amanda Owen: 5 surprising facts

Amanda Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm© LORNA ROACH

1. Afternoon tea with Amanda 

Amanda's farm in Ravenseat is located on the Coast-to-Coast walking route, allowing her to offer cream teas in the summer. Visitors can even stay on site to enjoy the experience. 

2. TV show inspiration

A fan of the show All Creatures Great and Small, Amanda was inspired by the books and the real-life series to pursue a career as a farm vet. 

3. Media backlash 

After her 22-year relationship with Clive Owens ended, Amanda made headlines for her reported five-year affair with businessman Robert Davis, whom she met through her exes' work. Both Amanda and Clive defended the backlash, explaining their relationship had ended before her romance with Robert began. 

4.  Rising stars

Amanda's children are following in her footsteps. Her son Reuben stars in a six-part Channel 5 series called Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales. Her youngest trio — Annas, Nancy, and Clemmy — gained attention on Sky Kids' show Pooch Mooch, proving that TV runs in the family.

5. Net worth

Amanda's net worth is reported to be over £1 million, with annual earnings of over £250,000, according to Entertainment Daily

