Amanda Owen supported after 'feisty and determined' post about 'problems every day' at farm with ex Clive

Amanda Owen proves she's made for farm life as she overcomes a problem at Ravenseat Farm, where she works alongside ex Clive.

On Saturday, the Yorkshire Shepherdess took to Instagram to share a candid video with her followers.

Amanda showed her fans that she took her own Lypsyl and used it for a sheep who was struggling to get her lamb to latch and feed. "And yes, I'll probably still use it again after," revealed Amanda.

She then cut to feeding the lamb with a bottle, after she expressed the milk from the lamb. "We've sorted it," Amanda concluded the video.

© Instagram Amanda often shares updates from life at Ravenseat Farm

"So whilst I’m on a roll, feeling feisty and determined I want to stand up for those of us that have to tackle practical problems every day. I will carry on illustrating the various predicaments that we deal with here on the farm and the lengths that we go to in order to remedy. There are some crackers! It isn’t all just gazing to the hills and beyond. #shepherdess #farm #countryside #outdoors."

Fans loved the dose of reality from the farm and praised Amanda's quick thinking. "Innovation and compromise, you certainly think on your feet (or knees) It’s how you and your animals survive up there. Well done, Amanda, for showing us how it’s done," penned one follower, and: "You go girl, Lipsyl is a great idea. Always thinking on your feet," added another.

Keeping it real is something Amanda prides herself on, and just the other day she shared a post thanking her children but admitting that they also "argue, bicker, fight, swear and skive".

© Instagram Amanda and Clive with four of their children as they continue to work on Anty John's, a derelict farmhouse on their farm they're transforming completely

The family has recently moved into their new home, Anty's Johns, after years of extensive renovations that have been showcased on their show, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids.