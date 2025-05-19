Amanda Owen's son publicly defends life in the spotlight with 'chilled' girlfriend 

Amanda Owen's son, Reuben, has offered a rare glimpse inside his relationship with his girlfriend, Jessica Ellwood.

While the 21-year-old, who shot to fame on Our Yorkshire Farm alongside his eight siblings, tends to keep his private life behind closed doors, he recently spoke about his new series, Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales, and revealed how he and Jessica first crossed paths.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Reuben shared: "Jess is so happy and chilled out. We met at a Young Farmers' event and it was the biggest stroke of luck."

He continued: "She's not bothered by the filming, either, which is great; the telly thing brings a bit of money into the pot, which is useful."

© Instagram Reuben and Jessica appear to be going from strength to strength

Jessica has increasingly featured on Reuben's Instagram page. Back in April, Amanda Owen's eldest son paid tribute to his girlfriend, writing: "Some pictures of me and @jessica.ellwood1 on are recent adventures. It doesn't matter what we are on with boats, cows, plant machinery, or sheep she can handle it. She keeps the job going, love her to pieces."

At the time, fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the couple, with one writing: "Gorgeous pic of you both, keep enjoying life and take care of each other," while a second noted: "You look so happy together," and a third chimed in: "You both make a good team".

Elsewhere in the chat, Reuben proudly reminisced about the proudest moment in his life to date. "The proudest moment of my life wasn't taking part in any TV show, it was the day I got my name on my own digger," he said.

© Instagram Reuben shares a close bond with his mother Amanda

"When that customised sticker was put on, saying 'Reuben Owen', I knew that I had really accomplished something."

Amanda Owen's busy farm life

The self-proclaimed Yorkshire Shepherdess shares nine children with her ex-husband, Clive Owen.

© Instagram The Yorkshire Shepherdess is raising her brood on a sprawling farm

The former couple raised their brood on the family's whopping 2,000-acre Ravenseat Farm nestled in the Yorkshire Dales. It's a family affair, with the Owen brood regularly getting stuck in with farm life, including lambing, looking after the goats and mucking out the horses.

© Instagram The 'Our Farm Next Door' presenter's children often feature on the popular TV show

In an interview with HELLO!, proud mum Amanda opened up about her children's futures. "I've got nine kids. They're all very different characters. Raven's very academic, she's working as a scientist and still studying. I'm so proud of her," she said.

"Reuben too, he's doing something completely different, but doing what he loves. It's the same with the others, they've all got their own personalities."