January Jones' rarely-seen teen son Xander nearly towers over famous mom on milestone birthday

Happy birthday, Xander Jones! The son of actress January Jones officially turned the corner of childhood and entered his teenage years over the weekend with his 13th birthday.

The 46-year-old star lives in California with her son, raising him as a single mom. She keeps Xander out of the public eye and has not revealed the identity of his father.

For his big day, January took to her Instagram Stories with a sweet tribute to her boy, sharing a photo of the pair on the deck of a beach house, with Xander's face covered with a basketball emoji.

"Bday boy is a teen," she wrote with an emotional emoji, and at 13, it looks like Xander's already quite close to standing even taller than his 5'6" famous mom.

January has been in relationships with celebrities like Jim Carrey, Josh Groban, Jason Sudeikis, and Ashton Kutcher, although has been silent when it comes to Xander's own paternity after welcoming him in 2011.

In a conversation with Red magazine back in 2017, the Mad Men actress stated that from the very beginning, keeping her private life away from the spotlight has always been a priority, which also extends to her son.

© Instagram January stands side by side with her son Xander on his 13th birthday

"It's good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women," she said. "He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl'. All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do."

"It's like in a Spielberg movie," she explained. "The adults have more drinks and the kids are dirtier… but it's safe. Photographers don't follow us up there [in their gated California community], so Xander has a pretty normal life now."

© Getty Images The actress lives in California with her son, raising him as a single mom

January spoke candidly about having "female energy" in her life and especially around her son, which also extended to the moment she gave birth. "My younger sisters [Jacey and Jina] and my mum and my doula were in the room. My brother-in-law and my dad were next door. I only wanted women with me."

"Female energy. And I was embarrassed – your body does all these crazy things. It was a 30-hour process but it was awesome. I'd love to do it again."

© Instagram She keeps her son out of the spotlight, although will occasionally share insight into his personality

She did jokingly confess that she was concerned he had "too much" time with only women. "Maybe I should get a manny soon," she joked. "But Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young."

On an episode of the podcast Race to 35, the X-Men star spoke about making the decision to freeze her eggs after welcoming Xander. "I already had my son and I just wanted to alleviate any pressure on myself."

© Getty Images "It's good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women."

"As women, we have these stories in our mind of our 'plan' for life and marriage and family and kids, whatever that looks like. And I had an idea, but nothing ever goes to plan. So I just thought, to get rid of that weight, I wanted to do it." She described the process as a difficult one, however, citing its financial and emotional toll.