Elton John is glowing as he shares health update

Sir Elton John was beaming with pride on Thursday as he attended the evening show of The Devil Wears Prada musical in London with his husband, David Furnish. The iconic performer sat in a box at the Dominion Theatre to watch the show, which he composed the music for, and David produced.

The 78-year-old took a moment during the actors' final bows to heap praise upon the cast and crew, as the audience watched on in excitement. "I've seen this show about three or four times, and every time I come, I come to criticize it, to see what the niggly bits [are] that I don't like," he told the crowd.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Elton was beaming as he joined the cast of The Devil Wears Prada

"And tonight I came to see the new cast, the new leads, and the wonderful Vanessa [Williams], Matt [Henry], and the chorus, and the band, who are incredible. I'm so proud of this show. Tonight I thought for the first time I am really enjoying myself, [and] I just went for it."

"This is one hell of a show, and you're one hell of a cast, and I can't thank you enough for all the incredible work," he continued. "I just love what I saw tonight, and thanks to the audience for coming...I cannot believe it's been a year since we opened, and I'll tell you what; it gets better, and better, and better, and better, and I'll be back."

The musical debuted on the West End in October 2024, after its world premiere in Chicago in August 2022. Elton's surprise appearance at the show comes just days after he revealed to Variety that he was experiencing "devastating" health issues, namely significant vision loss caused by a severe eye infection.

"It's been devastating," he told the publication. "Because I lost my right eye and my left eye's not so good, the last 15 months have been challenging for me because I haven't been able to see anything, watch anything, read anything."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur The singer revealed he had lost vision due to an eye infection

"I've had the most incredible life, and there is hope," the "Rocketman" singer continued. "I've just gotta be patient that someday science will help me with this one. Once they help me with this one, I'll be fine."

"It's exactly like the AIDS situation. You mustn't give up hope, you must be stoic, you must be strong, and you must always try and batter the door down to try and improve things."

© FilmMagic He shared that he was still able to perform despite the ailment

He added: "It's tough to go and see a show, because I saw Chappell [Roan] out in the desert [at Coachella] and I saw Brandi [Carlile] at the Albert Hall, and they were both incredible shows. But I can't really see what's going on."

His husband David chimed in: "Yeah, but you were giving Brandi lighting notes. You were in the back of the box at the other end of the Albert Hall, and you were giving her lighting notes! Which I just love."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vic Elton has received a sea of support from his close friends, including Paul McCartney

"I was," Elton laughed. "At least I can do that." The father of two is still able to play and sing, as he told the publication.

The Grammy winner shared how grateful he was for the support he had received from his friends and fellow artists, including Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Pete Townshend and Keith Richards. "It just makes my day," he said.