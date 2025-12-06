Charlie Sheen's ex-wife demands $15 million amid feud over children in new court filing

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, has claimed that the actor owes her $15 million in unpaid child support. According to Daily Mail reports, Brooke filed a court document in Los Angeles on December 4 alleging that Charlie owes her $15,386,243 in unpaid child support – approximately $8.9 million covering payments from March 2011 through December 2025, plus an additional $6.4 million in accrued interest.

In the filing, Brooke stated that her ex-husband was obligated to pay $55,000 per month starting in April 2010. However, she claims he began making only partial payments—or stopped making payments altogether – beginning in July 2011. The former couple, who were married from 2008 to 2011, share 16-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max.

Charlie Sheen with his twins Max and Bob when they were babies

Charlie is also a dad to his firstborn, Cassandra, who he welcomed when he was 19 years old with his high school girlfriend, Paula Profit. He went on to have two daughters, Sami and Lola with his second wife, Denise Richards in 2004 and 2005.

Inside Charlie and Brooke's relationship

© WireImage Engagement Amid his 2006 divorce from Denise, Charlie was introduced to the real estate investor through their mutual friend, Rebecca Gayheart. The two became engaged in the summer of 2007. "She's just easy, and loving, and smart, and if everybody was just as happy to see me when I walk through a door as her, my life would be perfect," Charlie said at the time.

© MEGA Twins The twins live full-time with their father and were removed from their mom's custody when they were four years old. "I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," Charlie told People in December 2023. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now." "They're really cool, really smart, and really funny," he added. Charlie and Brooke share joint legal custody of their twins, but a 2022 agreement states that Charlie would receive sole custody in the event of a relapse on Brooke’s part.

© FilmMagic Brooke's drug addiction Back in March, Brooke opened up about her battle with addiction in an interview with People. "He knows his whole addiction history, and [figures], 'If I can just stop without one AA meeting or without needing any whatever, then why can't you?"' she explained. "I think he thinks it's more about just making a choice, and then with the addiction [mindset], sometimes we don't have a choice. We get to a point to where we don't have a choice." She continued: "But if I look back at our marriage, he was always one that could shut it off and turn it off and go to sleep, and I would be taking the car sneaking out to Skid Row."

© Getty Images First call Despite their strained relationship, Brooke shared that Charlie is her "first call for help" when she needs it. "He gets it. He's always there to help me and pick up the pieces," she said. "[Charlie and I] share custody, we co-parent without attorneys, which is great. And I'm very grateful for that. The fact he gives me yet another chance shows his deep true heart underneath."