Charlie Sheen's rarely seen twins, 15, are his double in head-turning photo fans won't be expecting

Charlie Sheen's sons stepped into the limelight over the weekend to celebrate their mom, Brooke Mueller's birthday — and their resemblance to their famous dad is uncanny.

Twins Bob and Max beamed for the cameras at the party in Beverly Hills as they stood alongside their mom.

Wearing matching navy t-shirts and casual pants the 15-year-olds sported floppy hair dos in the image from the celebration.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children we rarely seen in photos

They flanked Brooke, who dazzled in a white, lace dress.

The festivities were held at Brooke's mother, Moira Fiore and stepfather Jon Fiore's home where she told guests she was "grateful" for her children.

© MEGA Brooke Mueller celebrated her 47th birthday with her twin sons

Her birthday comes amid a troubling time for Brooke as she was questioned as part of the investigation into Matthew Perry's death.

The retired actress — who formed a friendship with the late Friends actor in rehab — was not charged in connection with his overdose.

Brooke with her twins when they were little

Charlie fathered his twins in 2009 with his then-wife. He is also a dad to his firstborn, Cassandra, who he welcomed when he was 19 years old with his high school girlfriend, Paula Profit.

He went on to have two daughters, Sami and Lola with his second wife, Denise Richards in 2004 and 2005.

While his life has been fraught with issues including a drug and alcohol addiction and an HIV-positive diagnosis, Charlie has been sober since 2018.

© Instagram Denise Richards with her daughter Sami Sheen

Of his life now, he told People: "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob."

He and Brooke share custody of their twins, however Charlie will obtain full custody if Brooke relapses as per court documents.

Charlie confessed they spend most of their time with him now and in December 2023 told People: "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now.

© Getty Images Charlie has been sober since 2018

"They're really cool, really smart, and really funny," he added of their characters.

Charlie previously confessed that it was a moment with his daughters, Sam and Lola, that prompted him to finally quit drinking.

He said he'd forgotten that one of them had an appointment which he was supposed to take them to.

© Photo: Getty Images Denise shares her two oldest children with Charlie Sheen

But he had "already had a couple of pops that day," and was unable to get behind the wheel.

"I had to call my friend Tony to take us”, Charlie added. “We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?'”

When the actor got home, he “sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."

© Instagram His boys are now 15

"I think the first month I was like, I'm going to have to give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve," he explained. "And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum."

"There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on”, he added. “I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."