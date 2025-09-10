Meet Charlie Sheen's five kids with three different wives

Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami

The star welcomed his daughter, Sami, with his ex-wife, Denise, in March 2004. The 21-year-old has graced the screen alongside her parents in a 2004 episode of Two and a Half Men, the 2008 reality series Denise Richards: It's Complicated and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Following her 18th birthday, Sami began posting content on OnlyFans. "Only thing that matters is making sure you're comfortable with what you're posting and remembering that all bodies are beautiful," she explained of her decision.

However, Charlie shared that he did "not condone" his daughter's decision to join the platform. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he told E! News.

During an episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things in April 2025, Sami admitted that she and her father "haven't really spoken much in the past five months." “It goes in very big chunks with him," she said. "I think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were okay for a couple years, and now it's just like, okay.”