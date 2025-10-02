Denise Richards ex-husband reveals the reason he is 'financially desperate'

Denise Richards' ex-husband Aaron Phypers is in a desperate financial situation and on the brink of homelessness, according to a written declaration in new court documents filed on Wednesday, October 1. The 53-year-old says he is being pushed out of the Calabasas, California, rental home he once shared with Denise because he owes half of $120,000 in unpaid rent. He also claims the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum owes the other half, as she’s also on the joint lease. "I am out of money and financially desperate," he disclosed. "I am about to be evicted from the residence in which I am living. My utilities (water, power, gas) have all been turned off already."

Denise has claimed previously via court documents that she is not liable to pay the rent due to the fact that she moved out of the former couple’s home years ago, however Aaron contests that she left her rescue animals and a significant amount of belongings at the property, so is still responsible for paying it.

The Wild Things star is believed to have returned to their home on September 15 to collect her belongings, and Aaron claims she used the opportunity to take his health treatment machine and a weight set, leaving him without the means to earn a living.

© Getty Aaron and Denise in 2024

"I need that equipment in order to try to make a living and she is preventing me from doing so," he said.

"My hope is to be able to use them for business purposes again to make income. Further, I do not have adequate funds to rent a moving truck to pick up the machines. Also, there is a danger of irreparable harm if [the] respondent carries out her threat to sell them off."

© Tommaso Boddi Aaron and Denise with Denise's daughter Eloise

The Canadian-born actor is seeking $150,000 from their joint accounts, which he said is "needed for [him] to survive, pay these debts, and be able to live safely like a normal person."

He added that apart from needing money for everyday living expenses, he requires an additional $10,000 for attorney fees in order to complete his divorce proceedings.

© Instagram Denise with daughter Sami Sheen

He has also argued that because he helped his estranged wife with her OnlyFans career, he has a right to some of her earnings from that platform.

"There is a real danger of irreparable harm if I do not receive this, as I and my parents will be evicted and homeless with no funds to go anywhere," he concluded.

On Monday, July 7, Aaron filed for divorce after more than seven years of marriage. The couple wed in 2018.

© Getty Images Aaron and Denise a few months post-split

Aaron, who started dating the reality TV star in June 2017, listed their date of separation as July 4, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

As part of his divorce petition, Aaron - who was previously married to Desperate Housewives alum Nicollette Sheridan from 2015 to 2018 - disclosed that Denise earns more than $250,000 per month via her OnlyFans account, TV appearances and brand deals, about $3 million a year.

© Getty Images Charlie and Denise at the Premiere Of Netflix's "aka Charlie Sheen" in September 2025

The documents further stated that her monthly expenses - including home expenditures, bills, childcare, groceries and more - add up to approximately $105,000, with $25,000 of it going to food, $20,000 going to clothes, and $18,000 to rent.

Denise was famously married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2001 to 2006, and they share two daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20. She is also a mom to daughter Eloise, 13, who she adopted in 2011.