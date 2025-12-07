Jenna Bush Hager jokes about being a third wheel as guest gets flirty on her show

Chelsea Handler left Jenna Bush Hager momentarily speechless after turning a routine interview into a playful flirtation with Italian actor Michele Morrone on Today With Jenna & Friends. The comedian, who has never shied away from a cheeky moment, joined Jenna as guest co-host on Friday, December 5, 2025.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Jenna Bush Hager with Chelsea Handler and Meredith Vieira

Earlier in the show she had the studio laughing as she spoke about her "sexy" dog and recalled the night rapper Wiz Khalifa got guests at her dinner party "so high" that someone walked straight into a glass door. But it was during their sit-down with Michele, star of the hit Netflix film 365 Days, to promote his new film The Housemaid that her mischievous streak really took centre stage.

When Michele revealed that, along with playing a groundskeeper in the movie, he had once worked as a landscaper, he explained: "A lot of years ago, I was working as a gardener."

© Billboard via Getty Images Chelsea got flirty with one of Jenna's guests

Chelsea immediately seized the opening. "I actually need some landscaping done," she replied. "Are you still doing that at all?"

As Michele tried to formulate an answer, Jenna swivelled towards Chelsea in mock astonishment. "Oh wow. Do you want me to leave?" she asked.

© Variety via Getty Images Michele Morrone at "The Housemaid" New York Special Screening

Chelsea, feigning innocence, insisted nothing untoward was happening. "No, I'm just asking a general question, totally innocent," she said. "This is morning [television] so I'm not flirting. Nothing like that's happening."

When Michele shared that his gardening rate was around "$15 to $20," adding "Yeah, I'm cheap," Jenna could not resist jumping back in. "Oh wow, in that case she's got ya," she teased.

© Getty Images Michele at the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show on September 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

The energy only escalated. Later in the interview, Chelsea quizzed Michele about his habit of posting "a lot of topless photos" on social media, referencing clips of him playing the piano and riding a horse without a shirt. Jenna quickly pointed out the parallel. "That's something you have in common," she told Michele, before adding: "She likes to ski topless," a reference to Chelsea's viral Instagram video of her bikini-clad ski run.

Michele took the comment in stride, though he admitted he was not keen to join her. "I've never skied in my life and I don't think I will ever do it topless, otherwise. I think I will freeze," he said.

Ever the wing-woman, Jenna suggested Chelsea give him a lesson. Chelsea coyly replied: "I don't like to deal with beginners but I would be happy to provide some lessons and then we can meet up later."