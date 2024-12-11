Pregnant Megan Fox's rumored new boyfriend breaks silence amid Machine Gun Kelly 'split'

Megan Fox has already been linked to a new man following her reported split from Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress, 38, sparked speculation that she and 365 Days actor, Michele Morrone have become more than friends after they appeared cozy in a behind-the-scenes video from the set of their 2024 movie, Subservience.

However, Michele has now broken his silence on the rumors and denied that their relationship is anything other than platonic.

"Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue," his representative told TMZ. "They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project."

Fans began speculating that Megan and Michele could be more than friends after a viral video of the pair doing a Q&A session while on the set of Subservience recently resurfaced.

In the clip, which Michele captioned: "An incredible beautiful soul", Megan could be seen resting her arm on his shoulder.

Megan's love life hit headlines this week when it was reported that she and Machine Gun Kelly have split after she found "upsetting" material on his phone.

TMZ reported that the pair spent Thanksgiving together in Vail, Colorado where Megan saw the material, and "it made her want him to leave the trip early".

Following his departure, the pair have reportedly not seen each other since and are allegedly no longer together.

Their 'break-up' comes weeks after Megan announced that she is expecting her first child with the musician.

On November 11, two weeks before Thanksgiving, the pair shared their pregnancy announcement on Instagram, posting a picture of the actress cradling her bump while covered in a black liquid.

She also tagged MGK, real name Colson Baker, in the post, and shared a second pic of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," she captioned the post, including song lyrics from MGK's track "Last November," which referenced their past pregnancy loss.

In her 2023 poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the Jennifer's Body star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage with her fourth baby, which left them both devastated.

Megan is also mom to sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK is a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie.

MGK never shared Megan's Instagram post and only publicly referred to her pregnancy on November 25, when he tweeted: "Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry. After all, I'm about to be a dad again!"

The two met on the set of the 2020 film Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and made their red carpet debut that November.

In January 2022, MGK popped the question to Megan, with a custom two-stone ring that includes "bands [that] are actually thorns" and are designed to "hurt" if she takes it off.

He later explained on Instagram: "The emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."