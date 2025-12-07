Melissa McCarthy's jaw-dropping net worth revealed

Melissa McCarthy has been a successful actress and comedian who got her start in the late 1990s. Whether you know from her role as Sookie St. James in Gilmore Girls or her portrayal of Megan Price in Bridesmaids, the Emmy-Award winning actress, who has also been nominated for two Academy Awards, has left her mark on the entertainment industry. With such a thriving career, it should come as no surprise that Melissa is worth a hefty net worth, that's worth a jaw-dropping $90 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

© FilmMagic Melissa got her start acting in the late 1990s

The entertainer was born in Illinois and stayed there up until she graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She then moved to Los Angeles for more acting opportunities. Melissa got her start in an improvisational group called The Groundlings. Her first TV appearance came courtesy of the sitcom show Jenny, along with her cousin Jenny McCarthy. Next, she got her first debut on the silver screen in the movie Go in 1999. She kept working at it and went on to get featured on the Charlie's Angels' franchise, The Kid, Drowning Mona, The Life of David Gale and more.

© FilmMagic She is worth a hefty $90 million

She made a name for herself when she landed her role as a regular cast member on the Gilmore Girls in 2000. That role helped her secure future projects on the films The Nines, Just Add Water and Pretty Ugly People. In 2007, she became the leading lady on the sitcom show Samantha Who? In 2010, she got the main role once again on the comedy series Mike & Molly. 2011 was a major breakout year for Melissa, being that she won her first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Mike & Molly and she landed her hilarious role on Bridesmaids. It was that movie that helped Melissa's career skyrocket.

Next she got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and got nominated for a BAFTA, Critics' Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards. She won the Boston Society of Film Critics Award and MTV Movie Award. Melissa has hosted SNL six times throughout the years. The entertainer has also been featured in supporting roles in the films This is 40, Knocked Up and The Hangover Part III.

© Getty Images She is an Emmy-award winning actress

In 2013, Melissa founded her very own production company alongside her husband Ben Falcone called On the Day Productions. Together they have secured multi-year contracts with Warner Brothers and Netflix. Their first project was the movie Tammy. She also launched a size-inclusive clothing line called Melissa McCarthy Seven7, which ran for multiple years.

© Getty Images She started her own production company with her husband

Two years later she was honored with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she also made the third spot on the highest-paid actresses of 2015, per Forbes, thanks to her impressive earnings of $23 million at the time. She went on to win her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in Spy. The actress was also featured in Ghostbusters, The Happytime Murders, The Kitchen, The Little Mermaid, Unfrosted and much more.