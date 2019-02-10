All you need to know about Melissa McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone Acting runs in the family!

Melissa McCarthy is nominated for Best Actress at the BAFTAs on Sunday for her portrayal as Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me. And supporting her all the way throughout awards season is her actor husband, Ben Falcone. Ben has co-starred in a number of films with his wife, and the pair have their own film production company, On the Day, where they have made movies included Tammy and The Boss, seeing Melissa in front of the camera, and Ben directing them. Talking about their working relationship to the Daily Herald in November, Ben said: "Melissa and I have been sort of busy lately, and it's actually a great chance for us to sit together in a room and try to make each other laugh. I always say I'm sort of the boring structure guy and she's the one who has all the fun stuff."

When did Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone get married?

Ben and Melissa met in 1998 in a comedy writing class in Los Angeles while attending the Groundlings comedy school. The pair went on to marry in 2005, and celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in October. Melissa opened up about how they marked the occasion during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and revealed that it involved her Can You Ever Forgive Me co-star Richard E. Grant. She said: "We had a very romantic evening at our house with Richard E. Grant, we had friends over. He was like 'wait, is this your anniversary?' And I'm like, 'yes, you're the gift'".

How many children do Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have?

Ben and Melissa have two daughters, Vivian, ten, and Georgette, seven. The pair are very protective over their children's privacy and neither of them have shared pictures of them on social media. However, in October, Melissa opened up about her youngest daughter, Georgette, on her The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that she enjoys dressing up. She said of her daughter: "She tries to go right down the stairs and out the door, and I'm like, 'wait, what?' Full face of makeup, shirt in like a ponytail holder, and like a heeled boot." Melissa added that her oldest, Vivian, enjoys interior design – so much so, that she tells her parents a thing or two about their own taste! She said: "Ben walked in and Vic and I were trying out a new bedspread I got, and Viv's like, 'I just think it might compete with the headboard.' And I literally got weird, I got goosebumps."

Ben Falcone's movie and TV career

Ben has appeared in many supporting roles in movies with Melissa, including Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Life of the Party and Identity Thief. He also stared in What to Expect When You're Expecting and Enough Said alongside Melissa. Ben's TV career has seen him star as Mike in New Girl, and appear in Joey, Happy Endings, Nobodies and Gilmore Girls – where Melissa played Lorelai Gilmore's best friend, Sookie.

