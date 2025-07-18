Meet Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's striking teen daughters

Melissa McCarthy, 54, and Ben Falcone, 51, are proud parents to daughters, Vivian, 18, and Georgette, 15. And while the couple keep their teenagers out of the spotlight, Melissa speaks about them often.

Melissa met Ben while attending the famous Los Angeles sketch comedy theater, The Groundlings, in the 1990s. The two married in 2005 after five years of dating.

"He's nothing but supportive, and he's super smart," Melissa told PEOPLE of her husband. "He makes me gut-laugh, like crazy gut-laugh, four or five times a day. I hit the jackpot!"

© Jeff Kravitz Melissa and Ben have been married for 19 years

The couple welcomed Vivian in 2007, and three years later, they welcomed their second. At the time, Melissa explained that she was "not a great pregnant woman."

"I have a baby-baby at home and a 3-year-old [Vivian]. I'm not like the woman that's like, 'Isn't this miraculous? Isn't this amazing?'" she explained. "I'm super round and super tired. My husband says it's like he's married to a 90-year-old because I just go out mid-sentence."

Vivian Falcone, 18

Vivian was born on May 5, 2007 and has shown interest in the entertainment industry. In 2011, Melissa won an Emmy for her role in Mike and Molly and participated in a bit with the other nominees. After she won, Rob Lowe placed a crown on her head. Melissa told PEOPLE: "I…showed [Vivian] the Emmy and she's like 'No – the crown.' She was so irritated. She clearly had had it with me. And really, all she wanted was the crown.

© Instagram Vivian stunned in her prom dress

This June, The Heat star celebrated her daughter's prom with a heartfelt photo shared to her Instagram.

The mom of two posted a photo to her Stories of her daughter Vivian, writing: "Thank you to @sherrihill, @realkarahall, @dandridesigns for making Viv's prom dreams come true." Vivian posed in a princessy strapless white and blue flower printed dress, with a corseted top and ruffled bottom. She wore her auburn hair down and in loose curls.

For Ben and Melissa's 2016 movie, The Boss, the collaborators worked with Vivian. Melissa and Ben were hesitant to allow their daughter to act in a film.

"By hesitant, I mean, we kept saying flat out 'no,'" she told Bust. "School plays? You can do that. You don't need to be doing this as a job. You're in school. That's your job."

© GC Images Vivian joining her mom on set.

But Vivian was persistent and eventually convinced them. She landed the role of young Michelle, appearing onscreen just once. "I said 'Okay! Great job! Do it again when you're 20!'" Melissa joked.

Georgette Falcone, 15

Vivan's little sister, Georgette, was born on February 22, 2010. Melissa told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "She'll rule the world or destroy it, there will be no gray areas."

Ben chimed in, saying: "She told me, not too long ago, 'You know, Daddy, someday God is going to kill me, but guess what? I'm coming back.'"

In 2018, Melissa explained to Ellen that Georgette loves dressing up. "She tries to go right down the stairs and out the door, and I'm like, 'What what?' Full face of makeup, shirt in a ponytail holder and a heeled boot."

© VALERIE MACON Georgette walked the red carpet with her parents

Georgette joined her parents for the premiere of The Little Mermaid, in which her mom starred as Ursula. She wore a black dress, styled with a black corset around her waist.

"Our youngest is constantly on some kind of wheeled thing ripping through the house, and I just kind of love it," Melissa explained about Georgette.