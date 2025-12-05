Melissa McCarthy looks sleek after weight loss in two sparkly outfits - including see-through black ensemble

Melissa McCarthy is showing off more than just her comedic chops. The 55-year-old, who is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, attended the American Museum of Natural History's annual Gala last night dressed to impress.

The actress wore a custom Zhivago dress to the event which she attended with her husband, Ben Falcone. Other SNL cast members including Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, and Colin Jost made appearances in between rehearsals for their upcoming show.

The evening also included an auction which raised more than $3 million dollars and featured a performance from Grammy award-winning singer, Noah Kahan. But the real standout was Melissa and her sleek physique.

Aside from her custom, glitzy gown she wore at the American Museum of Natural History's annual Gala, Melissa also showed off her new looks in a see through ensemble while promoting her hosting gig on social media, which you can watch below.

© Getty Images Ben and Melissa have been married for 20 years

While appearing with SNL star Kenan and the musical guest, Dijon, Melissa wore a sparkling black suit by Nadine Merabi, paired with a see-through top. Her friend Octavia Spencer commented: "MELISSA!!!!!! I. Need. This. Outfit."

Melissa McCarthy looking sleek after weight loss in see-through black ensemble

Melissa's health journey – prioritizing mindset over measures

The 55-year-old has been candid about her health and wellness transformation in recent years, choosing to focus less on numbers and more on her internal well-being. The Bridesmaids star shared that she has learned to stop the cycle of "worrying" about her weight.

© Getty Images Melissa is something of a fashion icon

She recalled a past struggle where she turned to extreme measures, including a four-month, doctor-supervised all-liquid diet. "I'd never do that again," she told People in 2023. "I felt starved and crazy half the time."

The key to her current approach was a decisive shift in attitude. "I finally said [to myself], 'Oh, for God's sake, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she shared on CBS Mornings. "I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything."

She added: "I just stopped constantly being worried about it, and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

© Getty Images Melissa is a mom to two teen daughters

While Melissa now advocates for the power of a healthy mindset, her own past experience with the liquid diet serves as a powerful cautionary tale, echoing the concerns of health experts. As women and men across the world turn to popular new treatments like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, it is critical to prioritize a healthy and holistic approach.

"Rapid and poorly managed weight loss can have visible aesthetic consequences for both the face and the body," warns Dr. Beatriz Beltrán, an aesthetic doctor who has already treated over 1,000 patients for this issue.

© Getty Images She is a frequent guest on SNL, hosting six times and appearing as caricatures of many politicians

She emphasizes that many patients later require aesthetic medicine to address issues like: "sagging upper arms, excess abdominal skin, fallen buttocks and laxity in the thighs – all resulting from fast weight loss combined with a lack of resistance training and a poor diet."

Melissa's story underscores the ultimate message: true, sustainable wellness is achieved through a positive mental shift supported by healthy, balanced habits, not extreme measures.