Melissa McCarthy looks incredible as she lights up her new SNL hosting spot

Melissa McCarthy made a triumphant return to Studio 8H tonight, hosting Saturday Night Live for the sixth time and delivering exactly what viewers hoped for: high-energy mischief, fearless physical comedy and the kind of festive absurdity only she can pull off. The episode marked SNL's first new instalment after its Thanksgiving break, with singer Dijon making his musical guest debut.

Melissa looked absolutely stunning in a festive black velvet pantsuit with a cinched waist, offset with a silver floral motif belt buckle and sequinned detailing on the shoulders. "Pinch me, there's nothing better than Christmas in New York," she said in her opening monologue, which also involved getting covered in fake snow and having a tug of war with an elf over a grand piano.

One of the night's standout sketches revisited the viral promo moment in which she transformed into the "human star" destined for the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The full sketch pushed the gag even further. Melissa, encased in an enormous gold star costume adorned with lights, garlands and the occasional pine needle, announced: "They're trying it out. It's kinda a test run." With impeccable timing, she added: "But $30 an hour, every girl's gotta have a side hustle, am I right?"

© Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Melissa with musical guest Dijon and Kenan Thompson

The sketch escalated as Melissa was hoisted to the rafters, only to panic when a bird swooped past her head. "Guys, the owl's back!" she shrieked, before saying: "No, no, I like you like a friend." It was classic Melissa – committed, chaotic and completely irresistible. In another sketch, she appeared as a glamorous astronaut who attempts to drink a martini only to be sorely disappointed when it knocks against her space helmet.

© Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty SNL Host Melissa as the "human star"

Musical guest Dijon brought soulful energy with a live performance, offering a striking contrast to the comedy's heightened silliness. His presence added a fresh texture to the show's December return and was met with enthusiastic audience response.

Tonight's episode also kicked off SNL's stacked end-of-year lineup. On 13 December, actor Josh O'Connor will make his hosting debut with Lily Allen as musical guest. Holiday specials A Saturday Night Live Christmas will air on 18 and 22 December. The season will close in spectacular fashion on 20 December when Ariana Grande returns to host, with Cher performing as musical guest.

© Getty Images Melissa and Ben Falcone at the American Museum of Natural History's 2025 Museum Gala

With her trademark blend of warmth, chaos and playful unpredictability, Melissa proved once again why she remains one of SNL's most beloved recurring hosts. Her festive return was a reminder that few performers commit to a joke – or a giant star costume – quite like she does.