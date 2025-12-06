Exclusive: TJ Holmes teases return to TV with 2-word response following GMA3 scandal

TJ Holmes and his fiancée, Amy Robach, have broken their silence on the speculation surrounding their possible return to television following their departure from GMA3 in 2023. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 at Intuit Dome on December 5, the couple addressed stepping back into the spotlight.

When asked if their plans for 2026 involve a new network, TJ replied: "Per chance." The speculation intensified after reports surfaced that CBS executives were considering bringing the duo back for a new morning show.

In January 2023, People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

© GC Images Amy Robach and TJ Holmes left GMA3 in 2023

The move came after ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the company's decision to place them on hiatus in an editorial call on December 5th, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Amy had worked for ABC News since 2012, and T.J. had been with them since 2014. The pair had hosted GMA3 together since 2020, alongside their former co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The couple's relationship first hit headlines after the paparazzi pictured the pair embracing while they were both still married to their former spouses. However, it was not yet public knowledge that they had both split from their partners.

© Getty The couples recently announced their engagement

TJ and Amy announced their engagement on the October 14, 2025, episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast, sharing that they have been engaged for almost a month, and yet no-one had "said a word". "We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now," Amy told listeners, with T.J adding: "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

© WireImage T.J. Holmes teased a return to TV

TJ shared an update with HELLO! about their current wedding planning during the Jingle Ball. "Our big debate right now is when to let people in on it, because, quite frankly, we have been trying to be quiet and live our lives and be happy," he shared. "We are not trying to make announcements. We're not trying to let everybody in. We're just trying to go about our lives. And the only reason people know we're engaged now is because we felt we had to run out and tell people before somebody else did, and that was it."

He continued: "So no… we don't have an announcement. We don't have plans. We literally are living our lives and happy and quiet and private, and it's been wonderful. So as far as the wedding plans go, you will hear about the wedding plans probably two years after the wedding took place."