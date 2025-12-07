1980s heartthrob, 59, looks completely unrecognizable in new photos

C. Thomas Howell – the 1980s star who helped define Hollywood's "Brat Pack" era – looks dramatically different from his teen-idol heyday. The actor turned 59 on Sunday December 7, 2025. For fans who grew up watching him in The Outsiders, the images sparked instant nostalgia for one of the biggest breakout stars of the early 1980s.

The actor was just 15 when he was cast as Ponyboy Curtis in Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 adaptation of S.E. Hinton's bestselling novel The Outsiders. The coming-of-age drama became a pop-culture touchstone and launched one of the most star-studded ensembles of its decade. C. Thomas led the "Greasers" opposite an extraordinary roster of soon-to-be A-listers, including Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Tom Cruise, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon and Ralph Macchio. The film's blend of youthful angst, raw emotion and stylised direction turned its cast into household names almost overnight — and C. Thomas was at the centre of it all.

© WireImage C. Thomas Howell poses backstage at "The Outsiders; A New Musical"

Following the huge success of The Outsiders, C. Thomas continued working steadily throughout the '80s and '90s. He starred in the 1986 thriller The Hitcher opposite Rutger Hauer, a film that has since earned cult status for its stark tension and C. Thomas's emotionally charged performance.

© Getty Images Director Francis Ford Coppola with C Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, and Matt Dillon

Other memorable credits include Red Dawn, the teen sci-fi adventure E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, in which he had a small role, and numerous TV guest spots. As the industry shifted, he transitioned into character roles and behind-the-camera work, directing several smaller projects while maintaining a loyal fan base drawn to his longevity and grounded persona.

© Instagram C. Thomas Howell at the NFR & Cowboy Christmas

In recent years, the star has taken on more television work, appearing in series such as Criminal Minds, Southland, and Animal Kingdom, proving he remains a reliable, seasoned presence on screen. He's also developed a reputation as a multi-hyphenate performer, occasionally touring as a country-rock musician and embracing fan events that celebrate his early career.

© Corbis via Getty Images The cast of The Outsiders

Born into a stunt-performing family – his father was legendary stunt coordinator Christopher Howell – he grew up on Hollywood sets and has often credited that upbringing with helping him navigate fame at a young age. He dated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards in the '80s, and has three children from his second marriage to Sylvie Anderson, whom he married in 1992. The couple later separated and he is currently married to Brandi Howell, an author and photographer.