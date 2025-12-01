Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, 64, looks incredibly youthful at New York premiere

Actor Ralph Macchio proved once again that time seems to have barely touched him as he stepped out for The Age of Disclosure premiere at the Intrepid Museum in New York City on 18 November 2025. The Karate Kid legend, now 64, posed alongside his son, Daniel Macchio, looking relaxed, refreshed and strikingly youthful – a fact fans have been pointing out for years.
Father and son
For the event, Ralph wore a sleek black jacket layered over a charcoal shirt and slim-fit trousers, paired with classic black boots. The clean, understated look only emphasised how little he appears to have aged since his breakout in the 1980s. Standing beside him, Daniel opted for a black leather jacket, green knit and dark jeans – the pair smiling happily for photos.
The premiere also attracted a wide range of well-known names, including The Nanny's Fran Drescher, supermodel Frederique van der Wal, actors Rory Culkin and Christopher Abbott, and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell. Screen legend Ellen Burstyn, 92, was also in attendance, adding to the event’s impressive cross-generational lineup.
The Karate Kid
Ralph’s baby-faced charm first captivated audiences in 1984 when he starred as Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid, the underdog role that made him an instant cultural icon. He went on to appear in The Outsiders, My Cousin Vinny, Teachers and Crossroads, cementing himself as one of Hollywood’s most recognisable young leads.
Cobra Kai
But it was the 2018 revival series Cobra Kai that introduced him to a new generation, earning critical praise and millions of devoted fans as he reprised his most famous character opposite William Zabka.
Family man
Despite maintaining a thriving career, Ralph has always kept his private life grounded. He has been married to his high-school sweetheart, Phyllis Fierro, since 1987 – a rare Hollywood love story that has spanned nearly four decades.
The couple share two children, Julia and Daniel, both of whom work in the entertainment industry. Ralph has often credited his long marriage and close family ties for keeping him centred throughout his career.
Forever young
Fans have long marvelled at Ralph’s ageless appearance – something he jokes about frequently. In an interview with Rolling Stone he said: "It’s mainly genes, but I am healthy and I do live well. I don’t smoke. I’m not a drug user, besides alcohol when I want to have a drink or some wine. I’m a big fan of great wine. So, it’s my parents’ fault. I blame them." Judging by his latest outing, whatever he’s doing is working.