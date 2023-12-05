Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: All the loving words they said about each other before acrimonious divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once Hollywood's greatest power couples until they split in 2016.

The couple were together for 12 years before going their separate ways in a highly publicized and bitter separation.

Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting physical custody of their six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

What followed was a hostile custody and divorce battle, marred with legal disputes and even accusations of assault.

But before their acrimonious divorce, the Hollywood stars once had loving words to say about one another. We've taken a look back at the pair's relationship before their split, detailing all the kind things they said about each other during their time as a couple.

Angelina on their early relationship © Photo: Rex In 2007, four years after Brad and Angelina crossed paths on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the actress got candid about how their relationship began during an interview with Vogue. Acknowledging their romantic connection, Angelina said: "It took until, really, the end of the [shooting Mr. and Mrs. Smith] for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we'd earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration." Speaking about their blossoming friendship during filming, she added: "Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair."

Brad on the meaning of their wedding day In 2014, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in the chapel of Château Miraval at their French residence in the South of France. Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, Brad opened up about their big day. "I was surprised afterwards at the effect that getting married has had on us – it was more than just a ceremony, it meant a real depth of commitment," he said at the time, adding: "I feel like a married man – I really do."

Angelina on Brad's love and support © Getty Upon receiving an award from the Academy in recognition of her humanitarian work, Angelina attributed her success to the support from her husband. Taking to the stage in 2013, Angelina said to Brad: "My love, your support and your guidance make everything that I do possible." To her eldest son, Maddox, she added: "Mad…You and your brothers and sisters are my happiness and there's no greater honor in this world than being your mom."

Angelina on building a family with Brad © Getty "He has expanded my life in ways I never imagined," Angelina told Marie Claire in 2011. "We built a family. He is not just the love of my life, he is my family. I hold that very dear. "I suppose what I've learned from Brad is to be able to have the kind of family whose happiness and well-being comes before your own."

Angelina on her adopted son Maddox encouraging their relationship © Getty During her 2007 interview with Vogue, Angelina recalled the moment that Maddox showed his approval of her relationship with Brad. "He just out of the blue called Brad Dad. It was amazing," she said. "We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn't say anything and just looked at each other. "So that was probably the most defining moment, when he decided that we would all be a family."

Angelina on spending time together © Getty Speaking to Parade in 2010, Angelina spoke about the strong bond the couple shared at the time. "The children certainly tie us together, but a relationship won't hold if it's only about the kids. "You also must be really interested in each other and have a really, really wonderful, exciting time together. We do. Brad and I love being together. We enjoy it. We need it, and we always find that special time."

Brad on his admiration for Angelina after her preventive mastectomy © Getty Speaking to members of the press at the New York premiere of his 2013 film, World War Z, Brad expressed his admiration for his then-fiancée after she underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. The actress decided to go through with the operation after learning that she carried a mutation of the BRCA1 gene, which increases the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Brad said: "She has always been the brave, bold individual that I fell for. And as sexy as ever".

Angelina on Brad as a father © Getty Images Back in 2014, Angelina praised Brad's parenting skills and 'natural' devotion to their brood. "It's such a beautiful and sexy quality in a man when he takes his responsibilities as a father very seriously," she said. "I still get very emotional when I watch Brad play with the children – he is so naturally devoted and joyful around them."