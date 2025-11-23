Fans rally around Star Trek actor as he makes sad confession

Star Trek actor Anson Mount has starred as Captain Christopher Pike since the Paramount+ series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds first premiered in 2022 and now as the season comes to an end, the actor has got candid about how he really feels.

"I finished shooting last night, for the week around 11:30 [pm] or so, and got back to my hotel around midnight. And I had to be at the airport at 4 [am] and now it’s like 4:45 [am]," he said in a video shared on Instagram.

© Instagram Anson Mount released a video on social media

"I’m tired. I’m tired physically, I’m tired mentally, I’m tired creatively," he admitted. That said, Anson went on to say he was 'grateful' especially since he would be going home to spend time with his family.

"I’m flying home for a day to see my girls. I got to come straight back. And I realize that’s a privilege that I can do that. ‘Cause there’s a lot of other people, including our military, who are not able to do that. So I feel blessed. I feel very, very blessed, and thankful, grateful,"he added.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to voice their support: "Hey, sometimes it’s just nice to vent tiredly and let yourself decompress, especially when you’re tired. The nap on the plane is going to feel so good though, and I hope you have fun at home tomorrow (today?) and thank you for sharing your feelings,"

© Getty Images for IMDb Anson at San Diego Comic-Con

"I feel your feel!! But you’re good at your craft! Sometimes home is good medicine," said another fan.

"I hope when people lose strength, faith, or hope during stressful times, they’re able to find the same clarity of mind and strength of purpose as you have.

"Please, never forget how special you are to so many. Your girls are so lucky to have you, and we’re so blessed to experience your talent," chimed in another.

© Instagram Anson shares a.moment onset with Martin Quinn

Earlier this year Anson spoke to Scene about his role in the much-loved series. "It is the longest a job has remained surreal to me, because I probably watched every episode of [Star Trek: The Original Series] three times, at least," he told the outlet.

"It was our make-believe game in my neighborhood, so it’s very strange to find myself still doing that."

© Getty Images Anson and Darah Trang attend the premiere of ABC and Marvel's "Inhumans"

Anson is married to wife Darah Trang who he met while filming Hell on Wheels. Together they share two young daughters Clover and Violet and they currently live in Nashville.

"Once we had a daughter, it quickly became clear that we needed more than farmland, and it was also time to be closer to my mom," Anton says. "I’d always felt that Nashville was a great place to raise kids."