Rom-com star, 47, looks completely unrecognizable in red carpet appearance

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin looked dramatically different as she stepped out for the Zootopia 2 UK premiere in London on Sunday November 23, 2025. The 47-year-old rom-com favourite, best known for her breakout role in He's Just Not That Into You, wowed at Picturehouse Central as she joined co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jason Bateman, along with producer Yvett Merino, for the film’s star-studded European debut.

© Jeff Spicer/WireImage Ginnifer and Jason Bateman attend the Zootopia 2 UK Premiere

The actress, who shared the screen with Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson and Bradley Cooper in the 2009 ensemble hit, looked almost unrecognizable from her sweet-faced, wide-eyed rom-com days.

© Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for T Josh and Ginnifer attend the UK Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' 'Zootopia 2' with their children

The Big Love star debuted a dramatically cropped pixie cut that completely transformed her look. The chic, close-cut style sharpened her features and added a modern edge to her red-carpet presence. She wore a striking white gown with soft, draped sleeves and a sculptural silhouette, cinched at the waist with a contrasting black ribbon that created a clean, monochrome statement.

© Jeff Spicer/WireImage The cast of Zootopia 2

Ginnifer reprises her role as Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's Oscar-winning 2016 blockbuster. It was a family affair at the London premiere as the actress appeared on the red carpet with her husband, Josh Dallas, and their two sons.

© Laura Rose/Dave Benett/WireImage Ginnifer and Josh Dallas

Ginnifer and Josh met on the set of the hit fantasy show Once Upon a Time in 2011, where they played Snow White and Prince Charming. Josh told People magazine that falling for Ginnifer hit him "like a blinding light", and he thought "'I'm in trouble now’". The pair went public with their relationship in April 2012, and were married in 2014. The couple's first son, Oliver, was born the same year, and Ginnifer's pregnancy was written into the show, where Snow White welcomed a baby boy. In 2016, the couple welcomed another son, Hugo.

In Zootopia 2, Jason returns as fox-turned-friend Nick Wilde, while Ke Huy Quan brings fresh energy to the cast as Gary De'Snake.

Producer Yvett Merino, known for her work on Encanto, said the sequel delves deeper into Nick and Judy’s partnership as they are tasked with investigating a mysterious new creature that threatens the fabric of their diverse city. "It's fun to watch them because we met them in the first film and we saw a little bit of who they were individually, but now we’re actually getting to see who they are as partners," she told Collider.