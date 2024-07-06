Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine shares adorable family photos as her 'icon' father turns 78
Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, and Jennifer Flavin attend the Premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)© Rich Fury

Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine shares adorable family photos as her 'icon' father turns 78

As the Rocky Balboa actor turns 78, his family are showing him some love

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Sylvester Stallone is 78 - and his family are showing him some birthday love. 

Sistine, one of his five children, took to Instagram to share some adorable family photos of her iconic father.

Sistine with her father, golfing© @sistinestallone Instagram
Sharing two photos of the father-daughter duo, both throwbacks showing Sly holding a young Sistine, she captioned the celebratory post: "Happy birthday to the greatest dad I feel so lucky to have you", with a white heart emoji.

She followed this up with a more recent photo of them practicing their golfing positions, as they held golf clubs - an allusion to their shared interests. A fourth photo saw a young Sistine sat with her father on a bright race car, as she donned a protective helmet.

Sistine wishes Sylvester Stallone a happy birthday© @sistinestallone Instagram
Again, the 26-year-old interspersed the celebration of her father with a photo of them together now, in which the now-78-year-old grinned. She captioned the photo: "LOVE YOU!!!" and tagged him in it. The duo both wore blazer-style jackets, with the action star's own having a brown suede finish to it.

The Rocky star has five children, including three daughters with his wife Jennifer Flavin. Together, they appear in The Family Stallone on Paramount+, with the second season of the reality show coming out earlier this year.

Sistine with her father when she was little, racing© @sistinestallone Instagram
Sistine, who hosts the Unwaxed podcast with her sister Sophia, revealed on the reality show that their father became something of a "full-on Rambo" character when meeting his daughters' boyfriends.

"The first time a boy came over to meet my parents, he's going in for the first kiss and I was so nervous but I was excited, and he looks up at the balcony and he goes, 'Oh my God. What is that?' And it was my dad standing on the second-floor balcony backlit so you just see a silhouette, he's so cinematic in the most unnecessary [ways]," Sistine said during a confessional.

Sistine with her father© @sistinestallone Instagram
Previously, Sistine has said that her father actually writes her breakup texts for her.

"My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives, in many areas,” Sistine explained on her podcast. “In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts", adding that after sending these messages the exes are never mad at her.

