Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine shares adorable family photos as her 'icon' father turns 78

Sylvester Stallone is 78 - and his family are showing him some birthday love.

Sistine, one of his five children, took to Instagram to share some adorable family photos of her iconic father.

© @sistinestallone Instagram Sistine with her father, golfing

Sharing two photos of the father-daughter duo, both throwbacks showing Sly holding a young Sistine, she captioned the celebratory post: "Happy birthday to the greatest dad I feel so lucky to have you", with a white heart emoji.

She followed this up with a more recent photo of them practicing their golfing positions, as they held golf clubs - an allusion to their shared interests. A fourth photo saw a young Sistine sat with her father on a bright race car, as she donned a protective helmet.

© @sistinestallone Instagram Sistine wishes Sylvester Stallone a happy birthday

Again, the 26-year-old interspersed the celebration of her father with a photo of them together now, in which the now-78-year-old grinned. She captioned the photo: "LOVE YOU!!!" and tagged him in it. The duo both wore blazer-style jackets, with the action star's own having a brown suede finish to it.

The Rocky star has five children, including three daughters with his wife Jennifer Flavin. Together, they appear in The Family Stallone on Paramount+, with the second season of the reality show coming out earlier this year.

© @sistinestallone Instagram Sistine with her father when she was little, racing

Sistine, who hosts the Unwaxed podcast with her sister Sophia, revealed on the reality show that their father became something of a "full-on Rambo" character when meeting his daughters' boyfriends.

"The first time a boy came over to meet my parents, he's going in for the first kiss and I was so nervous but I was excited, and he looks up at the balcony and he goes, 'Oh my God. What is that?' And it was my dad standing on the second-floor balcony backlit so you just see a silhouette, he's so cinematic in the most unnecessary [ways]," Sistine said during a confessional.

© @sistinestallone Instagram Sistine with her father

Previously, Sistine has said that her father actually writes her breakup texts for her.

"My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives, in many areas,” Sistine explained on her podcast. “In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts", adding that after sending these messages the exes are never mad at her.