Sylvester Stallone angers neighbours over $35m beachside home addition

Sylvester Stallone had privacy and security at the forefront of his mind for his latest home improvement plans, but his alleged lack of consideration for his fellow Palm Beach residents has left him with a few disgruntled neighbours.

The Cobra star, 78, resides in a sprawling oceanside mansion in Florida, which he purchased for $35 million four years ago. Features include a main house with seven bedrooms and 12 baths, an outdoor pool, 1.5 lakefront acres and a beach with a dock.

However, it is the enviable seafront location that has sparked his plans to prevent seaweed – and boats – from getting too close.

The Palm Beach Post reported that plans were first submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a seaweed barrier in the Intracoastal Waterway in 2023.

While this would not only clear the pesky marine algae ruining the otherwise crystal clear waters, the Army Corps suggested that "the overall project purpose is to exclude boaters" under the guise of an environmental project.

Neighbours have until 5 p.m. Christmas Day to comment on the proposal, which also includes a request for a submerged lease of state land. The tight deadline is said to have "blindsided" his neighbours.

The Rambo actor purchased the home in 2021 after relocating from LA. He admitted in his Netflix documentary Sly that he "needed a change."

Speaking about his decision to move, he said: "I wasn’t moving because ‘Oh, wow, I wanted another beautiful view.’ Any time changing that paradigm which you become used to, it’s literally to jump-start that process again."

His wife Jennifer Flavin added: "I think California is probably the most beautiful state in the United States. I absolutely love it, but I just needed a change. I felt like I’ve been there long enough, and life is short, so I wanted to make a change and not just be sitting in one house the rest of my life."

