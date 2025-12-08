Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Moonlighting's Cybill Shepherd, 75, makes low-key appearance in LA two years after last TV role
Cybill Shepherd, 75, looks low-key in LA in new photos two years after last TV role

The actress starred alongside Bruce Willis in the TV series Moonlighting in the 80s

Cybill Shepherd posing for a portrait in 1985 with short bob
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Cybill Shepherd may be a celebrated, multi-award winning actress, but away from the red carpet, she lives a low-key life in LA. 

The Taxi Driver star has shied away from the spotlight in recent years, and was last seen on screen in the TV movie, How to Murder Your Husband, in 2023.

She gave a glimpse into her personal life when she was photographed in Los Angeles this week, looking casual and carefree with her assistant. 

Cybill and Bruce in Moonlighting© Getty
Cybill, 75, was snapped in an outfit consisting of a pair of jeans, sneakers and a black raincoat. She wore her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun and added a pop of color with a red scrunchie. 

Cybill hid behind large sunglasses for her outing, with her trusty PA by her side. 

Cybill looks casual walking with hair in a scrunchie and big sunglasses © GC Images
The actress and singer — who delighted fans with a rare two-night stage show earlier this year, An Evening with CYBILL SHEPHERD: Music, Conversation & Stories in LA — starred alongside Bruce Willis in the comedy-drama TV series, Moonlighting, from1985 to May 1989.

Although their chemistry playing a former model and a detective who ran a private detective agency was palpable onscreen, there were issues behind-the-scenes. 

Cybill hid behind large sunglasses© GC Images
Cybill famously once called Bruce "a jerk," and when he was later asked if he'd reunite with his former co-star for another project, he replied: "I don’t think so," before adding. "Not right now, anyway. Moonlighting was a very good show for me, and I had a lot of fun doing it. It reached a point where it was no longer fun."

Fortunately, the pair were able to resolve any issues they had before Bruce's aphasia (a neurological condition that severely affects a person's ability to communicate) and dementia diagnosis in 2022. 

Bruce Willis (David), Cybill Shepherd (Maddie) in Moonlighting© American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.
The co-stars had issues behind the scenes

Of mending their relationship, she said: "I'm very grateful for that," and added: "It was time."

Cybill has a long-running career after her breakout role as Jacy Farrow in Peter Bogdanovich's coming-of-age drama The Last Picture Show in 1971 alongside Jeff Bridges. The following year she had success with The Heartbreak Kid.

Split image of Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis© Getty Images
She's happy they could mend bridges before his diagnosis

Cybill went on to win two Golden Globes for her work on Moonlight, and was nominated for an Emmy too.

In her personal life, Cybill has been married twice. Her first husband was cinematographer David Ford, who she was married to from 1978 to 1982. 

Clementine Ford, Ariel Shepherd-Oppenheim, Cybill Shepherd and Cyrus Zackariah Shepherd-Oppenheim in in 2005© WireImage
Cybill with her children

She went on to tie the knot with Bruce Oppenheim but their short-lived marriage came to an end in 1990, three years after they walked down the aisle. 

Cybill shares her daughter, Clementine, with David, and her two other children Ariel and Cyrus with her second husband. 

